Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shakes off rumors, insists he’ll ‘grow and get better’



Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray spent his Super Bowl weekend inside the rumored mill of the NFL. Now, in an effort to quell the rumors, he is tackling his situation and swearing to “grow up and get better.”

Murray said as much and more as a Monday evening Tweet:

“All this nonsense is what I am carrying now, never was, never will be. Anyone who has stepped into that line with me knows how hard I am.”

Outlook’s Meg Turner outlined the weekend, the drama began when Murray scrubbed all mentions of cardinals from his social media. A report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen Then follows, mentioning, among other things, “Murray is disappointed [the] Was embarrassed by the franchise and [the] Ramos has lost the play-offs and thinks he has been made a scapegoat. “

Murray strongly opposed the claims in his Monday tweet, outlining his work ethic and praising those around him.

Whether you’re next to Murray or Mortensen, one thing that is clear is Murray’s talent. This season, the third-year Pro was named his second consecutive Pro Bowl despite missing three games, including injuries. He passed about 3,800 yards and 24 touchdowns and added five more scores to the ground.

Per MurrayThese numbers should only improve: “Love me or hate me but I’m constantly growing and getting better.”

This is a rumor Cardinal or Murray would not mind spreading.