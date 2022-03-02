Cardinals sign Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim to long-term extensions



The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Cliff Kingsberry and general manager Steve Kim to an extension of their contract with the team until 2027.

The move provides some security to the two men who helped the franchise improve rapidly over the past three seasons, but who oversaw the fall of the headwinds last season after starting 10-2 on schedule.

Cardinal owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement: “The leadership of both Steve and Cliff over the last three seasons has been a major factor in the team’s transformation.” “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognizing these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Bidwill’s support for his coach and his general manager comes in an offseason that turns into a surprisingly cold war between star young quarterback Kyler Murray and the franchise. In a passive-offensive spot, Murray deleted his social media account for any reference to the Cardinals, and an all-cap letter from Quarterback agent Eric Burkhardt, who said Quarterback wanted to sign a long-term deal with Arizona.

Coincidentally, Burkhardt is also Kingsbury’s agent.

Murray is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The Cardinals are expected to choose their fifth-year option for 2023, but Murray wants an extension that reflects other star young quarterbacks, such as Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who signed a six-year, $ 254 million contract last offseason.

However, Allen won the play-off game when Murray did not.

The Cardinals started last season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a 7-0 record and then a 10-2 mark. But Arizona have lost four of their last five games and are unbeaten in a 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray had one of his worst games as a professional in his playoff debut, completing 19 of 34 passes without any touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kingsbury was hired before the 2019 season, largely because of his ability to work with quarterbacks. Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner in Oklahoma, was drafted with the number one pick overall in the same offseason. The Kingsberry-Murray pair has made steady improvements, from 5-10-1 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020 and 11-6 in 2021.

Kim is in his 23rd season with the Cardinals and ninth as general manager since being promoted to the spot in 2013.