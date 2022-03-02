Sports

Cardinals sign Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim to long-term extensions

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cardinals sign Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim to long-term extensions
Written by admin
Cardinals sign Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim to long-term extensions

Cardinals sign Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim to long-term extensions

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Cliff Kingsberry and general manager Steve Kim to an extension of their contract with the team until 2027.

The move provides some security to the two men who helped the franchise improve rapidly over the past three seasons, but who oversaw the fall of the headwinds last season after starting 10-2 on schedule.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Cardinal owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement: “The leadership of both Steve and Cliff over the last three seasons has been a major factor in the team’s transformation.” “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognizing these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Bidwill’s support for his coach and his general manager comes in an offseason that turns into a surprisingly cold war between star young quarterback Kyler Murray and the franchise. In a passive-offensive spot, Murray deleted his social media account for any reference to the Cardinals, and an all-cap letter from Quarterback agent Eric Burkhardt, who said Quarterback wanted to sign a long-term deal with Arizona.

Coincidentally, Burkhardt is also Kingsbury’s agent.

Cliff Kingsbury, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Cliff Kingsbury, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

Murray is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The Cardinals are expected to choose their fifth-year option for 2023, but Murray wants an extension that reflects other star young quarterbacks, such as Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who signed a six-year, $ 254 million contract last offseason.

READ Also  Pro Tennis Finds New Cities to Play, But Will It Return?

However, Allen won the play-off game when Murray did not.

The Cardinals started last season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a 7-0 record and then a 10-2 mark. But Arizona have lost four of their last five games and are unbeaten in a 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray had one of his worst games as a professional in his playoff debut, completing 19 of 34 passes without any touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kingsbury was hired before the 2019 season, largely because of his ability to work with quarterbacks. Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner in Oklahoma, was drafted with the number one pick overall in the same offseason. The Kingsberry-Murray pair has made steady improvements, from 5-10-1 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020 and 11-6 in 2021.

Kim is in his 23rd season with the Cardinals and ninth as general manager since being promoted to the spot in 2013.

#Cardinals #sign #Kliff #Kingsbury #Steve #Keim #longterm #extensions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Forget Hojbjerg: £120k-p/w Spurs star once blasted as "erratic" was Jose"s real hero - opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment