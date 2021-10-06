Cardinals vs Dodgers: Live Updates of the NL Wild Card Game
With Max Munsey dislocated his left elbow in Sunday’s season finale against Milwaukee, the Dodgers decided to start lefty Matt Beatty at first base, using the defensive skills of Cody Bellinger in center field and Albert Pujols. left as a pinching weapon. Bench in Wednesday night’s wild-card game against St. Louis.
“It starts with who’s on the mound,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, referring to his own ace, Max Scherzer.
Roberts noted that Scherzer is a “high-strikeout guy” and that St. Louis’ lineup includes “a high amount of right-handed batsmen”. Therefore, Roberts said, defense in center field and at first base was important and he anticipated that most of the ground balls playing the Cardinals hitters would be on the left of the infield, where experienced mainstays Corey Seeger (shortstop) and Justin Turner (third base). ) will be waiting.
With their 106-win season on the line in a single-elimination game, the Dodgers will have Max Scherzer up the hill. He’s a 37-year-old with three Cy Young Awards, but in this pitching matchup, he qualifies as young. Next to him will be 40-year-old Adam Wainwright, who won his first World Series ring when Scherzer was still in college.
Blockbuster matchup years would have been hard to predict, as Wainwright had dealt with injuries and falls in recent years, and Scherzer was firmly tied with the Washington Nationals. But both giants proved to be absolutely dominant this season, which should see tonight’s game go beyond the incredibly high stakes.
For Wainwright, a five-year stretch of injury and incompatibility was finally cut short by the pandemic in the 2020 season. His strong work in 10 starts last year went into this season, his best performance since 2014, with a 17-7 record, 3.05 ERA and 174 strikes.
For Scherzer, the July 30 trade offered an opportunity to run away from even a potential champion. After the trade, he found his best form, leading 7–0 in 11 for Los Angeles with a 1.98 ERA and 89 strikes in just 68⅓ innings. He even got his 3,000th career strikeout style by flirting with a perfect game. The Dodgers won every game they started.
Wainwright defeated the Dodgers in their only debut against them in 2021, earning four runs in eight and allowing a third inning of a 5-4 victory on September 8. Scherzer faced the Cardinals twice, once with the Nationals and once with the Dodgers, and defeated them both times, scoring no runs in 14 innings of work.
Came in as the defending champion in one season and the favorite to repeat the betting. The second was not locked in for the playoffs until the final week of the season. But the two-story National League franchise, who combined for 18 World Series titles, have faced a wild-card game that will see one of them move to the League Division Series and send the other home licking their wounds. Was wondering what could happen.
-
Who: St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers
-
What: National League Wild-Card Game
-
When: 8:10 p.m. Eastern
-
where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
-
Why: A place in the League Division Series against the 107-win San Francisco Giants
-
TV: TBS
-
Streaming: Various services such as Sling, Hulu Live and FuboTV will carry the TBS feed, which is also available through TBS.com and the TBS app.
