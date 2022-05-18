Playing cards’ O’Neill has winning hit, twinbill-record 6 Ks vs Mets



(*6*)NEW YORK — Tyler O’Neill had the only of objectives within the ninth inning of a tied sport.

“Simply attempting to get the ball in play,” he mentioned.

For many of Tuesday, even that appeared unattainable. He figured it out simply in time.

O’Neill redeemed himself after setting a Cardinals report for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a go-ahead infield single as St. Louis topped the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday evening to separate their twinbill.

After New York tied it within the eighth, St. Louis drew two walks towards Joely Rodríguez (0-2) within the ninth. Pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado struck out towards ex-Rockies teammate Adam Ottavino for the second out.

O’Neill then linked with a clumsy half-swing for a weak curler towards Ottavino. Positive-handed third baseman Eduardo Escobar charged exhausting however double clutched on the ball, permitting O’Neill — amongst baseball’s quickest runners — to succeed in first whereas Brendan Donovan scored from third.

“Anytime you are struggling or something like that, you may take it,” Cardinals supervisor Oliver Marmol mentioned.

A season after hitting 34 homers and ending eighth in NL MVP voting, O’Neill is off to a depressing begin, coming into Tuesday with a .193 batting common, two homers and a .561 OPS. The teaching workers requested him to take Sunday and Monday off, however the remaining hardly appeared to assist. He completed the day 2 for 9 with six strikeouts, most ever by a Cardinals participant in a doubleheader, in keeping with SNY.

The 2-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder additionally let a foul popup drop in entrance of him throughout New York’s eighth-inning rally in Sport 2, his second misplay of the day on a ball in that space.

“I really feel like I made plenty of strides,” O’Neill mentioned of the times off. “The workers was undoubtedly giving me a psychological break, only for every little thing. So, we’re on the identical web page, and we’re persevering with to work. Proceed to get my timing again and proceed to enhance.”

Marmol was curious to see the online psychological impact on O’Neill of Tuesday’s up-and-down twinbill.

“It may be a matter of him waking up tomorrow morning, and you may reply two methods,” the first-year supervisor mentioned. “He may give in, or he may hold pushing.

“I guess on him responding properly,” he added.

Giovanny Gallegos allowed one-out singles to Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme within the ninth, then struck out Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor for his seventh save.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits within the nightcap as St. Louis performed its first doubleheader this yr. He additionally homered within the opener, however Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith helped New York chip away at Miles Mikolas, and Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot begin because the Mets received 3-1.

New York tied the late sport on McNeil’s RBI single with one out within the eighth — one batter after Escobar reached on a dropped third strike. Ryan Helsley (2-0) received Escobar to whiff at a breaking ball, however catcher Andrew Knizner additionally missed it with a stab within the dust.

Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo ended a 26-game on-base streak within the opener and left the nightcap after fouling a ball off his proper leg. Supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned Nimmo had a bruised proper quad and was day-to-day.

Canha and Escobar gave New York early leads with solo homers in Sport 2, however St. Louis erased them with Goldschmidt’s first RBI double and Tommy Edman’s RBI triple.

Goldschmidt made it 3-2 with one other double within the fifth towards Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who gave up three runs in 5 innings.

Mikolas (3-2) entered with a 1.49 ERA however allowed a season-high three runs (two earned) over six innings.

“A variety of good at-bats,” Showalter mentioned. “We did not strike out a complete lot off him till afterward. He is one. He is received plenty of weapons.”

St. Louis put two runners on towards Edwin Díaz within the ninth, however the Mets nearer struck out Harrison Bader swinging to earn his ninth save.

Jake Reed (1-0) walked two of his first three hitters however pitched two scoreless innings in his 2022 debut.

(*6*)TRAINER’S ROOM

(*6*)Mets: OF Starling Marte was positioned on the bereavement listing following the demise of his grandmother. … RHP Jacob deGrom had a follow-up MRI on Monday that confirmed progressive therapeutic of the stress response in his proper scapula. The workforce mentioned he’ll proceed to ramp up his throwing. … RHP Steve Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Adonis Medina was added because the twenty seventh participant for the doubleheader. … Reed was optioned to Triple-A between video games, and INF Gosuke Katoh was promoted.

(*6*)UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15 ERA) faces Mets RHP Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66) within the third sport of the four-game sequence Wednesday evening.