Career after 12th: You can pursue a career in these 5 fields after 12th, you will get higher salary – Top 5 career options after 12th

Class 12 is the most important stage in the life of a student. Because after that you have to choose the course according to your career. At a time when most students choose courses like traditional medicine, engineering, some students choose non-traditional courses. If you also want to step into the world and do something different in life, we are going to tell you about the new age courses in which you can not only get a good salary but also take these courses. It can be done in less time

Public relations

In this age of digital marketing, every company wants to improve its image. For this, companies hire public relations experts. Given the changing circumstances of society, the image of a product or person is of paramount importance to the work of these public relations professionals. Today any company, celebrity, industrialist, politician, socialite, millionaire etc. Public relations professionals are hired to promote themselves better in public. There are better career opportunities in this field than ever before.

If you like connecting with people and getting your point across, then public relations is for you. After some experience in this field you can work in many large companies in the field of Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs or External Affairs.

Artificial intelligence

After Corona, the use of artificial intelligence in India, along with the rest of the world, has increased tremendously. Today this technology is being used everywhere. This technology is available in the form of games like chess, devices like phones or computers, robots like Google and Alexa Voice Assistant. Artificial intelligence is one of the best technologies in the world. With the help of this technology, a system can be created which is equal to human intellect.

With this technique, algorithmic learning, identification, problem solving, language, logical reasoning etc. can be easily understood. In addition, the technology is capable of thinking, understanding and acting on its own. While working on this technology, it has emerged as a great career option. Here you can earn good money by doing your career.

Photography

Photography has always been a demanding career option among students. With the advent of modern and digital cameras, photography has become easier than ever. Today photography is not only a glamorous career option but it can also earn a good name and money. With the advent of digital media, everyone wants to take pictures and get the attention of the people, so career opportunities in this field have increased more than ever.

Today, there are many colleges and universities that offer courses ranging from certificate courses to photography degrees. If you also love photography, you can pursue a career in any of these courses. There is no shortage of jobs and salaries in this field if you understand the nuances of the camera and you take good photos.

Risk Manager

Nowadays, risk manager is an emerging career option. It requires management and communication skills along with analytical skills to handle any situation. Because their work has taken the company out of any kind of risk. Due to the constant pressure to reduce costs, many organizations have outsourced various processes that require risk managers to evaluate and monitor. Furthermore, they need to think about how technological advances like AI and machine learning will enable them to manage risk at a lower cost.

Risk managers are in high demand these days, especially after Corona and now everyone needs a good risk manager. So if you feel that you have all the necessary abilities, then this is the right time to enter this field.

Sports management

Today, similar to the IPL, many sports have started playing in the Premier League. The role of sports manager is important in conducting this competition. Today sports management is an emerging career option. Today not only cricket but also football, hockey, badminton, wrestling, kabaddi, tennis, boxing are becoming very popular in our country, so many career options are open in sports management. In fact, sports management professionals have an important role to play in making these games and players popular.

From organizing the match, they play a key role in its publicity, marketing and management. Today there is a demand for sports management professionals all over the world. A career in the field of sports management requires a degree or diploma in this field. Many universities in the country offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in sports management, you can get admission in any of these.