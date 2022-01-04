Career Guide: Here are the 10 highest paying career options in economics – Learn the top 10 career options with the highest pay in economics

Highlights There are many career opportunities in the field of economics.

Government to high paying private jobs are available here.

The field of economics is full of opportunities.

Fantastic salary package is the dream of every youth. Along with job satisfaction, a good salary is also a great motivation for any student, so today we are going to tell you about an area where you can make a great career as well as get a high salary. We are talking about economics. If you are an expert in multiplication and you have a good knowledge of economics, you can pursue a career in economics. The scope of economics is full of various opportunities due to high utility and huge employment demand in the market. Trained economists are in high demand not only in India but all over the world. Here are some of the best career scopes in economics in which you can pursue your career.



1. The teaching profession



If you are interested in education then teaching profession may be the best career scope for you. As an economics graduate, you can sit for CTET or other state level teaching exams and become a teacher. If you have an MA degree, you can sit for the National Eligibility Test of the University Grants Commission conducted by the National Testing Agency. Junior Research Fellowships are available at Indian Universities and Colleges for Assistant Professors or at any Research Institute. If you have passed MA with 50% marks.

2. Indian Financial Services



This is one of the best career scopes in economics. To become an IES, you have to sit for the Indian Economic Service exam, for which you have to pass MSc or MA with at least 55% marks. After the election, the planning commissions for the country have the opportunity to perform tasks such as financial planning and analysis. Can also be placed in the Planning Board, Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Sample Survey and other departments. The IES exam is conducted by UPSC.

3. BFSI



BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) is the most popular career scope in economics. To enter the banking sector, you can sit for exams like IBPS and State Bank Recruitment Exam. In addition, heads of economics may also have job opportunities in international organizations such as the International Trade Organization and the World Bank. Can also work as a clerk, development officer, branch manager, financial advisor, etc. in public, private or foreign banks.

4. Actuation and data analysis



Actual science deals with research on measuring and managing the risks and uncertainties that affect businesses and organizations. Estimating and managing such risks requires a number of skills and knowledge, including asset management, liability management, mathematics and probability, data analysis and evaluation, for which economists are hired.

5. Research and consulting



Economics graduates can choose a career in economics research, in which they have to perform various tasks like collecting data, predicting market trends, studying economic and statistical data. Candidates can also join consulting firms or work independently. Typically, financial advisors work as experts in specific areas such as financial services, labor, market analysis, telecommunications, etc.

6. Economist



Their job is to collect data. To do this, they make predictions with the help of data sampling and survey techniques and evaluate current and historical trends. Their work is important for businesses and organizations.

7. Market Research Analyst



Their job is to find market fluctuations using their knowledge, analytical and statistical skills. They use the data to provide valuable insights into the company’s profits, which reduces risk. Market research analysts are in high demand in India today.

8. Credit Analyst



A credit analyst is an expert who determines the creditworthiness of an individual or a business. They perform their micro-financial analysis to assess and identify the risks associated with lending to potential customers.

Career Tips: Good communication skills are essential for a successful career, learn the tips



9. Statistician



A statistician studies rigorous facts and figures to find the most appropriate solution to professional problems. In short, their function is to collect, analyze, interpret and present quantitative data.

10. Economic Analyst



Economic analysts in India are well paid. An economic analyst studies market trends, demographics, and microeconomic factors to help a company make smart investment decisions.