Caretaker leaves patient out in negative temperatures





Moretown, VT — Vermont State Police have been notified of a automotive crash on Saturday night time in Moretown at round 9:35 pm. By police investigations, it was found the automobile was being operated by 29-year-old Samantha Hojnacki.

In response to police, they discovered a black automobile that had crashed right into a barn on Route 100. Police say Hojnacki had been serving as a caretaker for a susceptible grownup previous to the crash however a verbal altercation led to her leaving the susceptible grownup on the facet of the street in -9 diploma climate.

Hojnacki was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation of a Weak Grownup. She is scheduled to seem in Washington County Superior Court docket, Felony Division on February 3.