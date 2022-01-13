Carjacking In Midtown Leaves 1 Officer Injured, Police Still Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent carjacking left an officer injured in Midtown on Wednesday, and police are nonetheless trying to find the suspect.

Authorities say it began simply earlier than 4:30 p.m.

How Will I Be Reimbursed For Fast COVID Assessments?

Video reveals the chaotic moments after a driver, trying to take off in a stolen SUV, drives the mistaken means earlier than ramming into two autos close to 57th and Broadway.

“He, vrooooom, hit me in my automotive,” Ignacio Rousseiux instructed CBS2’s Cory James.

Rousseiux says he was ready for a lightweight to show inexperienced when the horrifying state of affairs unfolded.

He described seeing an officer attempting to get the suspect to cease.

2 Broadway Reveals Announce Short-term Closure Plans As Attendance Drops Throughout Trade

“The police coming, ‘Put your fingers up, put your fingers up.’ The unhealthy man goes contained in the Audi automotive,” Ignacio Rousseiux mentioned. “The man flip across the automotive, he hit me, the automotive hit me, the opposite automotive hit me, he hit the automotive over there.”

Two autos had been hit, leaving folks shocked.

“Stunning. Stunning. In Midtown? A carjacking?” Harlem resident Kent Wooldridge mentioned.

Police say just one officer suffered minor accidents and nobody else was damage.

Police Searching For Theft Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital

An in depth description of the suspect has not been launched, however we’re instructed that individual took off working within the Columbus Circle subway station.