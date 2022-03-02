Carjackings in cities like NYC, Philadelphia jump over 200% – often with kids behind the wheel, officials say



Car jackings have skyrocketed 200% – or more – in multiple major cities across the county in recent years, as law enforcement officials and crime experts on Tuesday called on lawmakers to help solve the massive problem, with an official warning: “Anyone in the car is a potential The victim. ”

“The primary goal is to try our best so that no one has a gun in their mouth that claims their car first.” – Dallas Police Chief Edgardo “Eddie” Garcia, to Gadget Clock Digital

Law enforcement and crime watchdog officials from across the country were called to Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on the shocking trend of car jacking. While at the microphone, David Glavey, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), revealed that some cities had more than 280% car jacking optics between 2019 and 2021.

Carjacking grew 286% in New York City from 2019 to 2021, with Philadelphia finding the second highest increase, including 238, the NICB found. From 2019 to 2021, Chicago followed New Orleans with the third highest growth, 207%, followed by Washington, DC and 159% with 200% growth, Glove told lawmakers.

“An annoying subplot of this dark number is that many car jackings are often committed for other serious violent crimes, and many car jackings are committed by teenagers – some by 11-year-olds,” Glovey explained.

Glavey was joined by Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart, Von Bryant, executive director of the Metropolitan Family Service, John Bozela, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, former U.S. Attorney Justin Hardman, and Edgardia “Eddie”, chief of the Dallas Police Department.

Garcia, who also spoke on behalf of the Major City Chiefs Association, testified that the increase in car jacking was driven by a number of factors, such as financial gain and other violent criminal activity.

“Many of these car jackings are done by teenagers to gain notoriety on social media or as part of a gang initiative,” he said.

He pointed to reluctant prosecutors and judges who continue to “release pre-trial offenders of violent and repeat offenders” and noted that the challenges apply to juvenile offenders as well.

“Proactive policing is crucial and will be key to reducing overall violent crime, which will help reduce car jacking,” he explained. “Unfortunately, active policing has become a luxury in some cities, especially for local police departments who oppose high murder rates, low personnel and low morale. More resources are needed for enforcement to strengthen its response to violent crime.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, Garcia told Gadget Clock Digital that his goal was to “reduce the number of our victims.”

“A secondary goal is to recover the car,” he said as he reached for the phone. “The primary goal is to try our best so that no one has a gun in their mouth that claims their car first.”

“Anyone in the car is a potential victim – you, your spouse, your children, your parents and yes, even lawmakers.” – Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart, to lawmakers

The issue of car jacking is not new across the country, but has attracted media attention in recent months as alleged perpetrators have become more brazen and fearless in their attacks – although some are simply teenagers or pre-teens.

In early February, Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County law enforcement officials announced that they were consolidating efforts to curb car jacking in the area and strengthening the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) car jacking task force. At the time, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the department had “seen an alarming increase in car jacking across our region, much of it driven by teenagers.”

He added: “We need our communities and families to come forward and join us with their hands around these kids, because they are the future of our community.”

As of February 1, 2022, MPD in Washington, D.C., arrested 19 people for carjacking offenses – 14 of whom were juvenile offenders, the department said.

Chicago and Philadelphia have also been outspoken in their efforts to combat the striking carjacking trends.

Philadelphia police have already received reports of about 90 car jackings a year as of Jan. 15, the department said. And in 2021, 757 car jackings have been reported, 34% more than the previous year.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw was also present to call increasing car jacking incidents "one of the more annoying trends we've seen."

Last year, Chicago Police Super David Brown strengthened the department’s vehicle hijacking task force to tackle the problem. At the time, officials said the Chicago Police Department’s arrest data showed that car jackers were often between the ages of 15 and 20, sometimes even younger.

“Our 12-year-olds are being forced to do these things now,” said Detective Chief Brendan Dinihan at the time, “and we as a city must do something together to stop this activity.”

As of January 13, 2022, Chicago police have received 70 car-jacking reports a year and made more than 56 car-jacking-related arrests, officials said.

Speaking to lawmakers Tuesday, Cook County Sheriff Dart, who includes Chicago, said car jacking in Windy City has increased “at an alarming rate” and has tripled in the past decade. His department recorded more than 2,000 car jackings in 2021 – about one every four hours, he said.

“Anyone in the car is a potential victim,” he said. “You, your wife, your children, your parents and yes, even lawmakers.”