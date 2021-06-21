Carl Nassib Becomes First NFL Player to Come Out As Gay

But Sam left the NFL without making an impact on the pitch.

Nassib, on the other hand, has already played with three teams in five seasons and is on contract until 2022. After a college career at Penn State, he was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 Draft. He played two. seasons in Cleveland before playing two more seasons in Tampa. The Raiders signed him to a three-year, $ 25 million contract in March 2020. He totaled 20½ sacks during his career.

A handful of NFL players had previously publicly announced that they were gay, but all of this after their playing careers had ended. David Kopay became the first professional football player to declare himself gay in 1975, three years after his retirement. He played for nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and four other teams in the 1960s and 1970s, and has since become an activist and ambassador for the Gay Games, a quadrennial sporting event.

Roy Simmons was the second former player to announce that he was gay, in 1992 after his career with the Giants and the Washington football team ended. He then revealed that he was HIV positive and died of complications from pneumonia in 2014 at the age of 57.

Some players like Simmons have said they feel they have no choice but to hide their gender identity while in the league. Simmons said he has cultivated a reputation for being the life of the party and has had to compartmentalize his footballing and personal life.

Simmons also said he would never have declared himself gay during the four seasons he played for the NFL for fear of destroying his career.

“The NFL has a reputation,” he said in 2003, “and it’s not even a verbal thing – it’s just known. You are gladiators; You are a man ; kick your butt.

In recent years, the league has publicly supported Pride Month through promotional efforts such as changing official social media avatars to include rainbows and supporting the You Can Play Project, which provides resources to encourage inclusion in sports for young people, although some players have made disparaging statements about gay people with little sentence or supported groups that oppose gay rights.