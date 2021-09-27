Carles Puigdemont, Catalan separatist, dodges Spain’s bid to prosecute him
Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan separatist wanted in Spain for leading an unsuccessful breakaway movement in his region four years ago, left Italy on Monday, days after his brief detention and release by Italian authorities.
Mr. Puigdemont’s arrest and ouster raised and dashed the hopes of Spanish prosecutors, who once again saw another European country free him. Italian authorities acted on a European arrest warrant at the behest of Spain, which wants to prosecute Mr Puigdemont on treason charges after leading a failed attempt to establish an independent Catalonia.
“He left for Brussels this morning,” said Mr Puigdemont’s lawyer, Agostín Angelo Marras. Mr Puigdemont’s office in Brussels confirmed his departure from Italy and said he would attend a meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon.
Mr Puigdemont, Member of the European Parliament, is living independently in Brussels. The Belgian government has refused to send him back to Spain for trial, and a German court let him go after a brief detention in 2018.
An Italian court will begin considering next week whether to act on his arrest warrant and send Mr Puigdemont to Spain to face criminal charges. Despite his departure from the country, his lawyer said he would return to Italy for the court’s decision if needed.
Italian police arrested Mr Puigdemont on Thursday after he landed at the airport on the island of Sardinia to attend a Catalan folk festival and meet pro-independence leaders there. But on Friday, an Italian court ordered his release, ruling that Mr Puigdemont’s status as a member of the European Parliament entitles him to leave the country to attend meetings in Brussels.
On Friday afternoon, Mr Puigdemont posted a picture of himself on Twitter leaving prison in the city of Sassari.
“Spain never misses an opportunity to embarrass itself,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #NoSurrender.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Friday that his government would respect judicial decisions, but added: “It is clear that Puigdemont must face justice.”
Spain has repeatedly issued international warrants in an attempt to prosecute Mr. Puigdemont. But the latest effort came at a crucial moment, when Mr Sánchez visited Catalonia’s regional capital, Barcelona, to start a new round of talks with separatist politicians aimed at ending a regional conflict, which is Spain’s biggest Political headache. for the past decade.
Italian legal experts said if Mr Puigdemont did not return to Italy for a hearing next week, his absence would certainly prompt the judge to drop the proceedings.
“The court hearings could technically continue as well,” said Stefano Maffei, a professor of law at the University of Parma specializing in extradition and European arrest warrants. “But for a European arrest warrant to be in force, the person wanted must be in the country.”
Experts said it was unlikely that Italian judicial officials would surrender Mr Puigdemont because the charges against him in Spain could be considered politically motivated, and because his legal status is still a matter of debate.
The Italian court said Mr Puigdemont’s immunity across Europe, granted by his election to the European Parliament in 2019, was still intact. In March, the same European Parliament stripped him of immunity, as requested by the Spanish authorities, for the alleged offense of treason.
In July a European court rejected Mr Puigdemont’s request to restore his immunity, but said he was still free to travel to attend meetings of parliament.
Lawyers defending Mr Puigdemont say Spain’s arrest warrant was suspended before his trip to Italy, but Italian judges ruled it was still valid.
Italy, like most Western European countries, has laws that protect foreigners in its territory, who, like Mr Puigdemont face, would face charges of political color in their home countries. A similar principle in France allowed several Italian militants to live freely there for decades, only to be arrested earlier this year. None of them have returned to Italy yet.
From Brussels, Mr. Puigdemont has been highly influential in Catalan politics.
The Catalan leader who backed the 2017 independence bid and remained in Spain to face trial, was convicted and given a lengthy prison sentence, but Mr Sánchez pardoned him. His government has said there can be no apology for people like Mr Puigdemont, who fled the country, unless he is prosecuted.
Rafael Minder contributed reporting from Madrid.
