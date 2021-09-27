Carles Puigdemont, Catalan separatist, dodges Spain’s bid to prosecute him

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan separatist wanted in Spain for leading an unsuccessful breakaway movement in his region four years ago, left Italy on Monday, days after his brief detention and release by Italian authorities.

Mr. Puigdemont’s arrest and ouster raised and dashed the hopes of Spanish prosecutors, who once again saw another European country free him. Italian authorities acted on a European arrest warrant at the behest of Spain, which wants to prosecute Mr Puigdemont on treason charges after leading a failed attempt to establish an independent Catalonia.

“He left for Brussels this morning,” said Mr Puigdemont’s lawyer, Agostín Angelo Marras. Mr Puigdemont’s office in Brussels confirmed his departure from Italy and said he would attend a meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon.

Mr Puigdemont, Member of the European Parliament, is living independently in Brussels. The Belgian government has refused to send him back to Spain for trial, and a German court let him go after a brief detention in 2018.