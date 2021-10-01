Carlisle Floyd, whose operas spun the fables of the South, 95. dies on

His last opera, “Prince of the Players”, was premiered by the Houston Grand Opera in March 2016, a few months before his 90th birthday, and performed by New York’s Little Opera Theater at Hunter College in February 2017.

Adapted from a Jeffrey Hatcher play (and later 2004 film) about Edward Kinston, one of the last actors in Restoration England to play a female role, the “Prince of the Players” focuses on Kinston’s crisis in 1661, when Charles II declared that all female roles should be played by London stage women.

Reviewing the Houston production, Opera News noted that “Floyd’s deep understanding of and empathy for the issues that pervade our culture today—the complexities and subtleties of gender identity, sexual preference and their social consequences—remained in the 17th century.” appeared in a story from England.”

Anthony Tomasini, reviewing the New York production for The Times, said: “It is miraculous that a composer whose reputation stems from his 1955 ‘Susannah’, one of the most performed American operas, still remains assured and Working with skill.”

Carlisle Sessions Floyd was born on June 11, 1926, in Latta, SC, one of two children of Carlisle and Ida (Fenegan) Floyd. She and her sister, Ermine, were schooled in a succession of South Carolina towns where their father was a Methodist preacher. His mother nurtured Carlisle’s creative instincts, taught him piano lessons and encouraged him to write short stories.

After graduating from high school in North, SC, he attended Converse College in Spartanburg in 1943. He studied music and piano under the composer Ernst Bacon. In 1945, when Mr. Bacon became director of the school of music at Syracuse University, Mr. Floyd followed him and earned a bachelor’s degree in music in 1946.