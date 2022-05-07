Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final



Rafael Nadal one day. Another is Novak Djokovic.

The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz is growing.

And so don’t hype over tennis’ new sensations.

After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday, 19-year-old Alcaraz lost to top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) more than 3 1/2 hours later. Madrid reached the final of the Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz converted his third match point to take the victory in front of the home crowd on Caza Magica Center Court.

Sunday’s win will give Alcaraz his fourth title of the season, the most by any player.

He will face defending champion Alexander Zaverev or Stefanos Sitsipas in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Alcaraz, the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal in 2005, has won this year in Miami, Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona.

He defeated Nadal for the first time on Friday and won their first match against Djokovic.

Djokovic has been without a title this season as he continues to try to regain his best form at the French Open in nine days.