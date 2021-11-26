Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Who Brought Olympics to Brazil, Convicted of Bribery

A man who brought the Olympics to South America for the first time has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after a Brazilian judge ruled that Rio de Janeiro’s success in securing the 2016 Summer Games was tied to a bribery scheme.

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, a former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee and once a major figure in the International Olympic Committee, has been sentenced by authorities to four years in prison as part of a joint investigation into alleged corruption by Brazilian investigators. France.

Nuzman, who also served as head of the Rio 2016 organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion in a decision published late on Thursday. In 2017, law enforcement officers raided his home and found about 5 155,000 in cash and the key to a safe in Switzerland that contained 16 gold bars.

Nuzman, 79, will appeal the verdict, his lawyer said. He will not be sentenced until the appeal is over.