Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Who Brought Olympics to Brazil, Convicted of Bribery
A man who brought the Olympics to South America for the first time has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after a Brazilian judge ruled that Rio de Janeiro’s success in securing the 2016 Summer Games was tied to a bribery scheme.
Carlos Arthur Nuzman, a former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee and once a major figure in the International Olympic Committee, has been sentenced by authorities to four years in prison as part of a joint investigation into alleged corruption by Brazilian investigators. France.
Nuzman, who also served as head of the Rio 2016 organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion in a decision published late on Thursday. In 2017, law enforcement officers raided his home and found about 5 155,000 in cash and the key to a safe in Switzerland that contained 16 gold bars.
Nuzman, 79, will appeal the verdict, his lawyer said. He will not be sentenced until the appeal is over.
In a 50-page written verdict by Marcelo Bretas, a judge with experience presiding over high-profile corruption cases, Nuzman was identified as the lynching pin of a plan to buy sports officials in an attempt to secure their opinion. Games hosting rights. Sergio Cabral, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, is serving a 200-year sentence for other corruption-related crimes, and Leonardo Grener, a close confidante of Nuzman, who was also the former director general of Rio 2016, has been sentenced. Arthur Soares, a Brazilian businessman known as King Arthur, who paid $ 2 million in bribes, was also sentenced.
“There is more to blame, because Carlos Arthur Nuzman was the mastermind behind the illicit scheme examined in this record and thus took advantage of the high position he held for more than 22 years as chairman of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, which is why he should have acted.” Is more valuable than any corrupt person, “Bretas wrote in his decision.
The court ruling is a fresh reminder of how the Rio Olympics bill tarnished Brazil’s image as the party for the most populous nation in South America. The multi-billion-dollar project was embroiled in allegations of corruption that involved some of Brazil’s largest construction companies before it was revealed that behind-the-scenes vote-buying had given Brazil hosting rights.
“The convict dedicated his public career to making Rio de Janeiro the host city of the Olympics,” the verdict said. “However, despite such social responsibility, he preferred to act against ethics and public property.”
The revelations in this case also shocked the International Olympic Committee. Throughout the construction of the Games, Rio issued statements in support of the organizers amid growing scrutiny of the news media about how the Games were being financed. Nuzman’s conduct as head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee deserved to be investigated, ignoring the whistle-blower’s testimony, some of which date back more than a decade.
“I am very emotional today,” said Eric Melson, a former member of the committee who wrote several letters to the current IOC chairman, Thomas Bach, and his predecessor, Jack Rogge, with misleading details. “Before the situation got out of hand, I tried my best to get the top IOC officials to intervene. But they never found me, never called me.
“Maybe now they will call me and invite me to do the right thing.”
Among the witnesses in Nuzman’s trial was Maleson, who also identified emails between Grener and Papa Masata Dyke, a former IOC official convicted of corruption in France, and Grener and Papa Masata Dyke, who discussed bank transfers in October 2009. Grener and Dyke, son of a former chief. Rio de Janeiro exchanged emails after the World Board of Track and Field beat the bids of Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo for the 2016 Games.
Perhaps the most damaging testimony in this case has come from Cabral, a former governor who is effectively serving a life sentence for fraud and corruption.
Cabral told the court that the plan to get votes through bribery was hatched between Suegel’s longtime Olympic power broker and Papa Masata Dyke’s father, Nuzman, and Lamine Dyke. (Last year, Lamin Dyke was convicted by a French court of accepting bribes in connection with a number of sports schemes.)
In his testimony, Cabral backed the plaintiffs’ claim that Nuzman had instructed the businessman, Soares, to whom he would have to pay. Bubka And Popov has both denied taking bribes.
Cabral said Rio’s victory was sown just months before the BJ vote, when Nuzman approached him. “Nuzman approached me and said, ‘Sergio, I want to tell you that the IAAF president, Lamine Dyke, is a man who is open to unwarranted gain,'” Cabral said of the meeting, using an earlier acronym for Track’s governing body. “He can get five or six votes. He needs दश 1.5 million in return.”
The emails revealed a tasty exchange for delays in payments between Rio and the younger Dyke. In a message sent to Brazilian Olympic Committee officials, copying Nuzman and Grener, Papa Masata Dyke asked for assurances that the money would be transferred to controlled bank accounts in Dakar or Moscow. The signature block in the email states that Dyke was writing from room 2112 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Singapore.
Malesen, who was fired as head of Brazil’s ice sports federation after complaining about Nuzman, told investigators in the United States, France and Brazil about a meeting with members of Rio’s bidding committee before the vote. He repeated those claims in court.
He described how he met a senior official in Rio’s bid in July 2009. While discussing the opportunities for men to bid for the city, Rui Cesar Miranda, a colleague of the city’s mayor, told them that the payment had been made just before he gestured to Malesan to return to what he described as a successful trip to Nigeria.
The judge said he would send the results of the investigation to authorities in Senegal and France, where Papa Masata Dyke and Lamine Dyke live. He was one of five officials sentenced by a Paris court last year to life in prison for his role in a ransom scheme that allows doping athletes to escape punishment in exchange for cash.
The younger Dyke has also been linked to a series of unrelated sports corruption schemes, including providing hosting rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
