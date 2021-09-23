Carmen Balthrop, soprano known for Joplin opera role, 73. dies on

Soprano Carmen Balthrop made his Metropolitan Opera debut on April 6, 1977. After thirteen days he embarked on an entirely different kind in the hearing room of the United States Senate.

That day Ms. Balthrop, who was still at the beginning of her career that would take her to opera and concerts around the world, was one of several to testify at a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee in support of funding for the arts. Was.

Senator Mark O. It was a deserted and low-attendance meeting with Hatfield, Republican of Oregon and subcommittee chairman, the only member of the panel. Dreary, that is, until Senator Hatfield, doubting the request for funding, challenged Ms Balthrop’s claim that the opera singer was a disciplined and hard worker.

“She said, ‘Come on, are you really that disciplined? He later told the Knight-Rider. “And he said he wanted to hear some results. I said, ‘Why, of course.'”