Carmen Balthrop, soprano known for Joplin opera role, 73. dies on

Carmen Balthrop, soprano known for Joplin opera role, dies at 73
Soprano Carmen Balthrop made his Metropolitan Opera debut on April 6, 1977. After thirteen days he embarked on an entirely different kind in the hearing room of the United States Senate.
That day Ms. Balthrop, who was still at the beginning of her career that would take her to opera and concerts around the world, was one of several to testify at a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee in support of funding for the arts. Was.
Senator Mark O. It was a deserted and low-attendance meeting with Hatfield, Republican of Oregon and subcommittee chairman, the only member of the panel. Dreary, that is, until Senator Hatfield, doubting the request for funding, challenged Ms Balthrop’s claim that the opera singer was a disciplined and hard worker.
“She said, ‘Come on, are you really that disciplined? He later told the Knight-Rider. “And he said he wanted to hear some results. I said, ‘Why, of course.'”
She stood up and sang “Lord, listen” from Puccini’s “Turandot”.
“He was happy and declared a holiday,” she said, “and later, we got the money.”
Ms. Balthrop, a noted Black star when opera was still early in its efforts to become more diverse, died on 5 September at her home in Michelville, MD. She was 73 years old.
Her husband, Patrick A. Delaney, said the cause was cancer.
Two years before that immediate Senate performance, Ms. Balthrop’s career took off after wooing audiences to the Metropolitan Opera National Council audition in April 1975 to win that competition. During the final, she sang the same “Turandot” excerpt, as well as “Che Santo? Hey Dio!” Handel’s “Julius Caesar”, performances that were broadcast live on National Public Radio.
As The New York Times reports, “Miss Balthrop’s announcement of victory sparked enthusiasm from the audience, who apparently approved of her singing.”
Later that year she landed perhaps her most prominent role, the title character in “Tremonisha”, in Scott Joplin’s folk opera about an 18-year-old black girl trying to lead her people to a better life. The opera, written before World War I, was not produced during Joplin’s lifetime, but a version was staged in Atlanta in 1972, and three years later the Houston Grand Opera began a production led by Ms. Balthrop.
The opera was performed seven times in Houston as part of a free opera series, attended by thousands. In the final performance, the opera’s finale, “A Real Slow Drag”, was repeated three times for an enthusiastic crowd.
That production went to Broadway. At the time, Elizabeth McCann was the managing director of Netherlands Productions, which brought the show to New York. (Ms. McCann passed away this month.) She told The Times that Ms. Balthrop’s ability, who was 27 at the time, to portray a teenager, was a big part of it.
“Carmen Balthrop, who plays the title role, is just awesome,” she said. “This part needs an enchanting and innocent girl with strength. How often do you get such a combination?”
Carmen Arlene Balthrop was born on 14 May 1948 in Washington. His father, John, worked in the Justice Department’s printing office, and his mother, Clementine (Jordan) Balthrop, was a homemaker.
As Ms Balthrop often told the story, she set her career goal early – when she was 8 years old. His father had a hobby: in the basement of the family home, he used to tinker with the radio and TV. She was assigned a Saturday job: to clean the house when her mother went to the market.
“One Saturday I was running the vacuum cleaner, and I turned it off because I saw something very unusual coming from the basement,” where her father was testing a radio and speakers, she told a web interview program “The Opera Diva Series”. , in 2011.
“I went to the top of the stairs and I called,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Dad, what is that?’ He said, ‘That’s opera.'”
Notably, it was the voice of Leonty Price, a phenomenal black soprano.
“Something had woken me up, and I started trying to recreate that sound from that moment on,” Ms. Balthrop said.
He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington in 1967 and the University of Maryland in 1971. The following year he received a master’s degree in music at the Catholic University of America.
Her Met debut in 1977 was in “Die Zuberflöte”, in which she played the role of Pamina. He performed with several other opera companies and symphonies, including the Washington Opera, Berlin’s Deutsche Oper, and the Opera Columbus in Ohio, where in 1999 he played the title role in the world premiere of “Vanqui”, about the journey of souls. There is an opera. Two Slaves composed by Leslie Buress and with a libretto by John A. Williams.
Ms. Balthrop began her career as a teacher at the University of Maryland in 1985. He also held administrative roles there, including coordinating the voice and opera divisions.
A marriage with Dorsiel Dukens ended in divorce. In addition to Mr. Delaney, whom he married in 1985, Ms. Balthrop has a daughter from her first marriage, Nicole Mosley; Mr. Delaney, his daughter with Camille Delaney-McNeil; and three grandchildren.
In a blog entry on the University of Maryland website, Ms. Balthrop once wrote about being surprised by Ms. Price, who unexpectedly came to a rehearsal when Ms. Balthrop was preparing to perform in San Francisco.
“There was no one in the hall,” she wrote of their encounter. “I was standing there with the voice that inspired me to sing. Every time I think about it, I feel okay, because I don’t think people meet their ideals very often.”
