Carnegie Hall counts down for its reopening

Carnegie has been closed for the longest time in its history. Are you confident that the audience will return, especially given the continued spread of the virus and the need for additional safety protocols?

Of course some people will be worried. All I can say is that our reaction has been the opposite. It so happened that everyone is so thrilled that things are coming to life again. When we opened the box office, back on the road, we had tears because they were really excited about being able to buy tickets again. But at the same time, we think we have to take care of those who still have concerns.

During the height of the pandemic, Carnegie was forced to make substantial cuts, including reducing its workforce from 350 to 190. How are you planning for the new season amidst all the uncertainty?

The biggest variables – box office sales and venue fare – are headed in a good direction at the moment. But that doesn’t mean we count anything until we’ve finished the season. You have to work incredibly hard all the time. You have to answer for everything that happens every day because life changes just every day during Covid.

What are you seeing so far in terms of ticket sales?

The opening ceremonies look really strong and very positive. Others will continue to sell out as we move forward.

We didn’t intentionally over-pack the fall. It’s been a very busy new year since we just wanted to make sure the audience had time to build up their confidence, and to really reconnect with going all out again. So this is a very well thought out strategy.