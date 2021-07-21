Carol Easton, Biographer of Arts Figures, Dies at 87

Carol Easton, whose curiosity for creativity inspired her to write the biographies of four eminent figures in the arts – Stan Kenton, Samuel Goldwyn, Jacqueline du Pré and Agnes de Mille – died on June 17 at her home in Venice, in California. She was 87 years old.

His death was confirmed on Saturday by his daughter, Liz Kinnon.

“She has always been fascinated by people, especially people who are creative in the arts,” Ms. Kinnon said. “After working as a freelance writer for years, she decided she wanted to write her first biography.”

His first subject was jazz composer and conductor Stan Kenton, whose popularity spanned four decades. His “Straight Ahead: The Story of Stan Kenton” was published in 1973.

She followed that up with “The Search for Sam Goldwyn” (1976), a profile of the pioneering Hollywood producer; “Jacqueline du Pré: a biography” (1989), on the child prodigy cellist who developed multiple sclerosis ending her career in her late twenties; and “No Intermissions: The Life of Agnes de Mille” (1996), which delves into the life of the choreographer who has endowed dance with a typically American energy.