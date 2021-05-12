Carol Vorderman wishes her lookalike daughter Katie King a happy 29th birthday

Carol Vorderman has wished her lookalike daughter Katie King a happy 29th birthday on Wednesday, calling her ‘loving’, ‘gifted’ and a ‘geek’.

The TV presenter, 60, took a journey down reminiscence lane as she shared a collection of photographs of Katie from over time as she gushed over how ‘proud’ she is of her and shared snaps of her on a aircraft and at NASA headquarters.

Katie is a analysis scientist at Cambridge College and utilized for a job as an astronaut with the European Area Company (ESA) in February.

Household: Carol Vorderman has wished her lookalike daughter Katie King a happy 29th birthday, calling her ‘loving’, ‘gifted’ and a ‘geek’

Educational: Katie is a analysis scientist at Cambridge College and utilized for a job as an astronaut with the European Area Company (ESA) in February

Alongside the snaps, Carol wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to my type, hilarious, onerous working, loving, gifted, geek lady Katie @katie.science …..❤️❤️

‘Katie was 2 months untimely (worrying instances).

‘Now she’s a Analysis scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #Singer #WannabeAstronaut

‘A couple of pics of Katie interviewing Apollo Astronaut, hanging out @ragnboneman …..us on the identical age (9), rising up and flying our aircraft collectively #pilots ❤️❤️❤️

Throwback: The TV presenter took a journey down reminiscence lane as she shared a collection of photographs of Katie from over time as she gushed over how ‘proud’ she is of her

Lookalike: The 29-year-old bears a sturdy resemblance to her well-known mom

Enjoyable: Alongside the snaps, Carol wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to my type, hilarious, onerous working, loving, gifted, geek lady Katie @katie.science …..❤️❤️’

‘It is not usually I ever discuss my youngsters….I stored their lives very personal as youngsters however now they’re grown up…nicely I am allowed to say how proud I’m of them each….

‘Happy Birthday Katie King ….soooooooo many adventures to return…..carry it on.’

In 2014, Carol, who shares Katie and 24-year-old son Cameron with her ex-husband Patrick King, certified for a personal pilot’s licence in 2014, and accepted the appointment of ambassador to the Royal Air Pressure Air Cadets that very same 12 months.

In the meantime, Carol not too long ago mentioned she would not care what folks consider her, telling OK! journal: ‘I do not actually care what anybody thinks of me. I do know who I’m and my mates know who I’m.

Carol added: ‘Now she’s a Analysis scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #Singer #WannabeAstronaut’

Carol mentioned: ‘It is not usually I ever discuss my youngsters….I stored their lives very personal as youngsters however now they’re grown up…nicely I am allowed to say how proud I’m of them each….’ (Katie pictured with Rag’n’Bone Man)

Carol wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Katie King ….soooooooo many adventures to return…..carry it on’

Start: Carol shared Katie’s beginning info from the day she was born in 1992

Motherhood: Carol wrote a heartfelt message to Katie on Instagram

‘Life’s nice and I’ve completely not a single criticism. I couldn’t have dreamt that at this stage in my life, I might be residing the outrageous life I reside.

‘I’ve obtained two mottos in life. One is “You are a very long time lifeless” – which I used within the regular world however not now. It mainly means if there’s mischief available I am first within the queue.

‘It is fairly humorous as a result of the Carol folks see on the telly is just not the Carol in the actual world in any respect. One other rule I reside by is locate what makes you happy and do extra of it.’