Caroline Stanbury Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Caroline Stanbury’s web value?

Caroline Stanbury is a British businesswoman and actuality tv character who has a web value of $30 million {dollars}. Caroline has turn out to be nicely-often known as a forged member of a number of actuality tv exhibits together with “Girls of London” and “The Actual Housewives of Dubai.”

Early Life

Caroline Alice Stanbury was born in London, England on April 28, 1976. She is the daughter of enterprise capitalist Anthony Stanbury, who was managing director of Jaeger (the excessive-finish trend group), and Elizabeth Stanbury, who ran a cashmere knitwear enterprise. Elizabeth can be a part of the landed Vestey household and previous buddy to Sue Ferguson, the second spouse of the Duchess of York’s father, Main Ron. Caroline has two siblings, brothers Alex and Edward, and a sister named Victoria.

She was educated on the acclaimed and dear Westonbirt College in Gloucestershire and shortly after started working in public relations, private styling, and within the luxurious items trade.

Profession

Caroline went on to turn out to be a high private stylist for celebrities everywhere in the world. She went on to launch her personal luxurious items firm, Present Library, in 2008, which rapidly grew to become a favourite model with celebrities and socialites. Sadly, the store needed to shut down in 2015. In 2013, she started working for The Marriage ceremony Store in London. It was revealed that she began a brand new enterprise in January 2017, a group of furnishings for her very personal line. She created the furnishings with ECmyLIFE. It’s largely speculated, however unconfirmed as of this writing, that Stanbury will probably be part of the forged of Bravo’s “The Actual Housewives of Dubai,” its first worldwide installment of the sequence, anticipated to air someday in 2022.

Danny Martindale/Getty Photos

Girls of London

She was one of many forged members of the Bravo actuality sequence, Girls of London, which adopted six excessive-profile ladies dwelling in London. It has been coined because the British model of the “Actual Housewives” franchise, and started airing in June of 2014. Bravo renewed “Girls” for a second season in March 2015, and it premiered in September 2015. The present was renewed for a 3rd season in April 2016. In Might 2017, it was confirmed that the present had been canceled. One of many many dramatic storylines from the present concerned Caroline’s brother Alex’s spiraling marriage to Caroline’s greatest buddy Sophie. Alex and Sophie divorced in 2016 and Caroline and Sophie’s friendship unravelled upon Sophie becoming a member of season three of the present.

Private Life

From 2004 to 2019 she was married to millionaire funding banker Ceb Habib, they usually have three kids collectively: Yasmine Habib, Aaron Habib, and Zac Habib. The couple continues to co-guardian they usually stay on pleasant phrases.

Her household has lengthy been in touch with royalty and celebrities, and she or he is rumored to have dated everybody from Hugh Grant to Sylvestor Stallone to Prince Andrew sooner or later.

In 2021 she grew to become engaged to retired skilled soccer participant Sergio Carrillo. The couple obtained married in a lavish ceremony on December 18, 2021 in Dubai, the place they reside.