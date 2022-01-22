Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Caroline Wozniacki’s Net Worth?

Caroline Wozniacki is a retired Danish skilled tennis participant who has a web price of $50 million. Caroline Wozniacki was ranked world No. 1 in singles for a complete of 71 weeks. Amongst her achievements, she received 30 WTA singles titles, three Premier Necessary titles, three Premier 5 titles, and the 2018 Australian Open singles title. Following a loss within the 2020 Australian Open, Wozniacki formally retired.

Early Life

Caroline Wozniacki was born on July 11, 1990 in Odense, Denmark to Anna, who performed skilled volleyball, and Piotr, who performed skilled soccer. She is of Polish ancestry, and has an older brother named Patrik who performs skilled soccer in Denmark.

Profession Beginnings within the Juniors

Wozniacki made her tennis taking part in debut on the ITF Junior Circuit in 2003. She received her first singles occasion towards her compatriot Hanne Skak Jensen, and went on to win 4 extra singles occasions in 2004. Wozniacki subsequently made her Grade A debut at Wimbledon, the place she misplaced in her first most important draw match; nonetheless, she bounced again towards the top of the yr to win the Osaka Mayor’s Cup. Wozniacki received quite a lot of junior tournaments in 2005, together with the Orange Bowl Tennis Championship. She additionally made her WTA Tour debut on the Western & Southern Open, the place she misplaced within the first spherical.

In 2006, Wozniacki received the Wimbledon ladies’ singles title, and made it to 2 WTA Tour quarterfinals. She had her ultimate junior event within the Osaka Mayor’s Cup, the place she received each the women’ singles and doubles. Wozniacki continued her success in 2007, successful a singles title in Ortisei and a event in Las Vegas. She went on to make her first WTA Tour semifinal on the Japan Open, the place she was defeated by Venus Williams.

WTA Tour Successes, 2008-2011

Wozniacki received her first WTA Tour title in 2008 on the Nordic Gentle Open in Stockholm. Her subsequent title got here on the Pilot Pen Tennis in New Haven, Connecticut. Wozniacki went on to win her first WTA doubles title on the China Open, and took dwelling additional singles titles on the Japan Open and the Danish Open. The following season, Wozniacki received her first title of the yr on the MPS Group Championships. Her second 2009 title got here at Eastbourne, and her third on the Pilot Pen Tennis. Wozniacki had one other main accomplishment when she reached the US Open ultimate, turning into the primary Danish lady ever to make it to a Grand Slam ultimate. In the end, she was defeated by Kim Clijsters.

In 2010, Wozniacki scored main successes by successful the Danish Open, the Pan Pacific Open, and the China Open, amongst different tournaments. She had continued success the subsequent yr, successful in Dubai and taking dwelling her first Premier Necessary title in Indian Wells. Moreover, she received the Household Circle Cup, the Brussels Open, the e-Boks Open, and her fourth consecutive New Haven Open. Wozniacki completed 2011 as world No. 1 for the second consecutive yr.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Photos

WTA Tour, 2012-2020

Wozniacki started to considerably wrestle along with her kind in 2012. She continued to flounder in 2013, with accidents and plenty of main defeats on the court docket; ending the yr, she was ranked world No. 10. Following a rocky begin, Wozniacki bounced again in 2014, reaching the semifinals of the Eastbourne Worldwide and successful the Istanbul Cup. Additional, she made it to the ultimate of the US Open, her first Grand Slam ultimate in 5 years. Amongst her successes in 2015, Wozniacki received the Malaysian Open, and made it to the ultimate in Stuttgart; nonetheless, she ended the yr at world No. 17, her worst yr-finish rating in eight years.

In 2016, Wozniacki notched her 24th WTA title, and her first title in over a yr, on the Pan Pacific Open. She received her second title of the season on the Hong Kong Open. The next yr, Wozniacki defended her Pan Pacific Open title. Extra considerably, she defeated Venus Williams on the WTA Finals, giving her the largest title of her skilled profession and boosting her to world No. 3. Wozniacki’s streak continued in 2018 when she received the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam title. Within the course of, she regained her world No. 1 rating. Later within the yr, Wozniacki received at Eastbourne and on the China Open. Recognized with rheumatoid arthritis earlier than the 2019 season, Wozniacki struggled along with her kind, and introduced her retirement following the 2020 Australian Open.

Endorsements

Wozniacki had a serious endorsement take care of Adidas starting in 2007, with the model sponsoring her clothes and footwear. Beginning a pair years later, she wore tennis attire designed by Stella McCartney for Adidas. Amongst her different endorsements, Wozniacki had offers with the sports activities tools corporations Babolat and Yonex. She additionally had model partnerships with Turkish Airways, Compeed BlisterPatch, Godiva Chocolatier, Lympo, Rolex, USANA, and extra.

Profession Earnings

In a given yr at her peak, Caroline earned round $10 – $20 million from on-court docket winnings and endorsements. She has sponsorship offers with Adidas, Yonex, Rolex, Sony Ericsson and Proactiv. These contracts had been often liable for round $10 million price of her annual earnings. She earned a complete $35 million throughout her profession from on-court docket winnings.

Private Life

From 2011 to 2014, Wozniacki dated Northern Irish skilled golfer Rory McIlroy. The pair bought engaged in January of 2014, earlier than McIlroy referred to as it off in Might. Later, in 2017, Wozniacki revealed by way of social media that she was courting former NBA participant David Lee; the 2 bought engaged later within the yr, and married in 2019 in Tuscany, Italy. In 2021, the couple had a daughter named Olivia.

Actual Property

In 2017 David purchased a condominium in West Hollywood, California for $13.5 million. He really mixed three models to create a 5,500 sq. foot single residence that takes up roughly half of a flooring. He offered the condominium in Might 2019 for $11 million, a $3 million loss.

In 2018, Caroline and David paid $13.5 million for a condominium in Miami. They offered the condominium in February 2021 for $16.25 million. Month-to-month HOA dues for the condominium come to $10,000.