Carrie Bickmore criticized for confusing Cardi B and Nicki Minaj during Met Gala segment

The project’s Carrie Bickmore has been slammed for several awkward mistakes she made during a segment of the Met Gala on Tuesday night’s show.

After confusing rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, a viewer said they were ’embarrassed’ for the 40-year-old host.

She also misspelled the name of Vogue’s livestream co-host Keke Palmer.

“There were a few notable absences, including the one and only Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, and our favorite Met fashionista Nicki Minaj,” Carey said as footage of Cardi B wearing a red gown at the 2019 Met Gala rolled out.

Carey was trying to refer to Nicki, who boycotted the Met Gala this year because she refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend.

‘You all have a feeling you saw a clip of Cardi B talking about Nicki Minaj right? I’m so sorry for you #TheProjectTV, you even misspelled Keke Palmer’s name,’ tweeted one viewer.

Another called the accident ‘blasphemy’.

‘Umm the project, you just said one notable absence was Nicki Minaj antiwax showing footage of iconic Met queen Cardi B in her stunning red dress. This is blasphemy,’ he tweeted.

Nikki, 38, made headlines overnight after tweeting that she had refused to be vaccinated against Covid and withdrew from her appearance at the Met Gala because the event required a full immunization of guests.

She drew criticism on Monday after advising her followers to consider the ‘side effects’ of having a life-saving Covid vaccine up their sleeve.

He tweeted, ‘My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent.

‘Her testicles are swollen. It was only a few weeks since her friend’s wedding, now the girl has canceled the marriage.

‘So just pray on it and make sure you are comfortable with your decision, not fed up.’

Hours later, Western Sydney Health called the singer – urging her to stick to the role she knows best.

The department tweeted, ‘We promise to leave the wrapping to @NickiMinaj if she leaves medicine for doctors and scientists.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause erectile dysfunction or male infertility.