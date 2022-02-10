Carson Wentz Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Carson Wentz’s Net Worth and Salary?

Carson Wentz is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $45 million. Wentz is best known for serving as a quarterback on the Indianapolis Colts, although he also played for numerous seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Indeed, his best season was with the Eagles in 2017, when he led the team to a considerable record before suffering a season-ending injury. Nevertheless, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title at the end of that season, and Caron won Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Although Wentz continued to lead the team to considerable heights after winning the Super Bowl, injuries issues hampered his performance, leaving him without a starting position by 2020. This led to him being traded to the Colts in the following season.

Early Years

Carson James Wentz was born on December 30th of 1992 in Raleigh, North Carolina. At the age of three, he moved with his family to North Dakota. During his early years, Carson played basketball and baseball, although he truly shone on the football field as a quarterback and defensive back for his high school team in Bismarck. In 2011, he graduated as valedictorian of his high school class.

College

After graduating, Wentz attended North Dakota State University and was redshirted for his first season. That season, the team won their first FCS title under head coach Craig Bohl. Next season, he rose in the rankings to become the backup quarterback after Brock Jensen, playing his first game that September. The game went well and resulted in a massive victory. In 2013, he was back-up quarterback once again but received more game time, completing 22 out of 30 attempted passes and scoring one touchdown.

Finally, Carson became the starting quarterback in 2014. He then led his team to a 15-1 record and won the NCAA Division I Football Championship that year. At the end of the season, he threw 228 completed passes, resulting in 3,111 yards. Wentz also scored 25 touchdowns and was the team’s second-leading rusher with 642 rushing yards. This pattern of success continued into 2015, and Carson threw for 335 yards in a single game against Northern Iowa. In 2016, he led the team to its fifth consecutive FCS title and ended the season as the NCAA Division I-AA Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. This was the second time he had received this honor. Eventually, Wentz departed NDSU with a degree in health and physical education, earning a 4.0 GPA and winning Academic All-American of the Year twice.

NFL Career

In 2016, Wentz was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $26.67-million contract with the team, and he received a $17.6-million signing bonus. Unfortunately, his injury issues immediately began to materialize, as he suffered a rib injury in the team’s first preseason game. However, he was ruled fit by the season’s beginning.

Although Wentz was initially slated to serve as a backup to Sam Bradford, he was immediately thrust into the starting position when Bradford was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Carson did well in his first game, leading the Eagles to a victory over the Cleveland Browns. He then won Pepsi Rookie of the Week and NFC Offensive Player of the Week over the next period. By the end of the season, he had thrown more pass completions than any other rookie in the league and recorded the second-highest number of passing attempts by a rookie in league history.

In 2017, Wentz continued to excel, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week once again after passing for 268 yards against the Redskins. During one game against the Rams, he suffered a knee injury. This was later revealed to be a torn ACL, and it sidelined him for the rest of the season. By December, however, Wentz received successful knee surgery. He was unable to participate in the Super Bowl game against the Patriots, but the Eagles went on to win against the Patriots under quarterback Nick Foles.

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After recovering from his knee injury, Wentz returned to the starting position but struggled to regain his previous form. After lackluster results, Carson suffered another injury – this time dealing with a back injury. Nick Foles was reinstated as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season – including the playoffs. Despite these issues, Wentz signed a contract extension with the Eagles worth $128 million that would keep him in Philadelphia until 2024. Wentz then regained his form in 2019, becoming the first quarterback in the franchise to pass for at least 4,000 yards. Unfortunately, Carson struggled with another injury by the end of the season – this time suffering a blow to the head that resulted in a concussion.

Although Wentz returned from injury before the 2020 season, he struggled to regain his form once more. Eventually, he was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts after leading the league in interceptions thrown, total turnovers, and sacks taken. This inevitably led to him being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. During training camp, injury issues struck once again – this time it was a foot injury that required surgery. He recovered in time for the season opener, but the Colts failed to make the playoffs under his leadership.

Contracts and Career Earnings

Carson Wentz Contracts: In 2016, Carson Wentz signed a 4-year $26 million contract that came with a $17 million signing bonus. On June 7, 2019 Carson signed a 4-year extension with the Eagles. The extension is worth a total of $128 million and will come with $66 million upon signing. The new contract comes with $107 million guaranteed, a new league record, and could actually deliver as much as $144 million based on various milestones.

Real Estate

In March of 2021, it was reported that Wentz had put his home in Woodstown, New Jersey on the market for $1.7 million. The residence sits on an 11-acre plot of land amidst a rural area with a population of just under 3,500. The house itself spans 7,500 square feet of living space with five bedrooms. Highlights include a hunting room, a terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a heated pool, and incredible views of a nearby pond.