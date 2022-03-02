Sports

Carson Wentz’s days with Colts numbered so search for upgrade is on

1 day ago
by admin
Carson Wentz's days with Colts numbered so search for upgrade is on

Frank Rich did his best on Tuesday afternoon to spare the possibility of Carson Wentz returning to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 as their starting quarterback.

Coach Wentz’s approval helped his team trade the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz and persuade him to a big deal in the final offseason, not to mention that Wentz must return to Indy for 2 years.

But he was not going to throw his man under the proverbial bus.

Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz # 2 speaks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Rich during a game against the New York Jets at the Lucas Oil Stadium on November 4, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

“I know I believe in Carson,” Rich said. “I trust him. I held my neck for him. I was a big part of the decision to bring him here. I believe he will continue to have a lot of success in the quarterback. It may or may not be here. Stay here. That decision is yet to be determined. Not done. “

Yes, he is gone.

It took March and the Colts about two months to assess their quarterbacks last season but will they believe their assessment is ongoing?

“I think this year, compared to 2020, we’re somehow back on track – defending the ball well, making some good plays,” Reich said of Wentz. “Again, on the positive side we emphasize the interception ratio from touchdown and it was where you want it to be. It was a good move, it was a good move from 2020 onwards.

“So we will continue to evaluate. The process is ongoing. We know everyone in this business and everything is evaluated every year. The second part of that process is the head coach and quarterback under the most scrutiny. So we are in the middle of the process.”

Guys, the process is this: Wentz did a roller-coaster ride one season and finished poorly, providing his worst outing in the season finale against a formidable team with a playoff on the line.

And on March 19, that inconsistent quarterback also owed a 29 6.294 million roster bonus for a $ 22 million salary. But trading him would clear up all the $ 28.294 million in Indianapolis books.

So from now on, Wentz plays really well in all the games scheduled for March 19 (none of which), the Colts going the other way – either cutting him off or trading him to their liking.

This raises another issue because the Colts are not going to have a Wildcat or Wing T offense next year so they need a new man to play quarterback.

December 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) arrives at Lucas Oil Stadium to hand over the ball in the second quarter against the New England Patriots.

(Mark Lebrick-USA Today Sports)

And they need someone who likes an upgrade.

“I think there’s a lot in the evaluation process, okay, how he’s played, it’s dynamic,” Rich said. “It’s complicated, I should say, it’s complicated. No one owns the island, the whole picture.”

So the image needs to include a Wentz replacement. And the point is, replacement is almost certainly an experience.

We know this because the decision to move on from Wentz has to be made before the draft. And since Rich admitted on Tuesday that he’s done very little in terms of quarterback group studies going to come out in this year’s draft. And because Indy doesn’t even have a first round pick.

That means a new quarterback for the Colts, a team now ready to win, an experienced one.

So we know how they will replace Colts Wentz. But how will they upgrade?

Will Indianapolis trade for Jimmy Garopolo? It is not certain that the 49ers will absolutely leave Garopolo.

Back to a Philip River? He had a good season for the Colts in 2020 but is now 40 years old and one year away from his last game.

Nick Falls? Rich was his quarterback coach in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Falls played well as a Philadelphia backup quarterback. But Foles has been a disaster whenever a team has signed him to be their starting quarterback.

Mitchell Trubiski? This seems to be a more probable aspect.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubiski passes the first half of the NFL Precision Football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubiski passes the first half of the NFL Precision Football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
(AP Photo / David Banks)

After being selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017, Trubiski never lived up to expectations. But he has a winning record as a Bears quarterback in each of his last three years with the team.

And he seems to have rebuilt his confidence and reputation around the league by working as a backup at Buffalo in 2021.

So it looks like the Colts are set to take that kind of action – signing an experienced backup as a free agent.

This will give the Colts their fifth starting quarterback in five seasons.

“Whatever happens, whether it’s five in five years or when Carson returns, the decision is over, play with the hand you’re dealing with,” Rich said. “And you just try to play a winning hand …”

