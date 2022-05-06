Cartier’s iconic panther jewelry seduces a new generation



On the prowl

The panther first leapt into Cartier history in 1914 — courtesy of a watch adorned with onyx and diamond “spots,” designed by Louis Cartier himself. More than a century later, it remains a symbol of the storied jeweler, prowling through its most iconic pieces (from bracelets and brooches to cigarette cases and handbags), often cloaked with rare stones.

Panthère de Cartier necklace in 18-k yellow gold with diamonds, tsavorite garnets, lacquer and onyx, $32,800 at Cartier, 2100 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY; 516-627-3200 Photo by Jonathon Kambouris; Prop Stylist: Elizabeth Press.

The emblem served as a badge of audacity for Cartier’s trailblazing designer Jeanne Toussaint, who created dimensional feline pieces that dazzled on her clients, a symbol of their own power and ferocity. Devotees have included everyone from Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson in the 1940s to Timothée Chalamet, who dangled a glimmering Panthère de Cartier diamond-and-emerald pendant from his bare chest at this year’s Oscars.

The collection’s latest offering — a stunning golden necklace studded with diamonds and green tsavorite garnets for eyes — proves that the legend of Cartier’s iconic panther roars on.