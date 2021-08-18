Cartrade Tech Ltd. IPO Listing: Cartrade Epo Listing: Cartrade’s IPO opened on August 9 and closed on August 11

Car Trading Stock List Cartrade Tech Ltd IPO Listing: The IPO of Car Trade Company was listed on the stock exchange on Friday. On the day of listing, he has disappointed his investors. Cartrade IPO is listed on the stock exchange with a 1.11 percent discount. Shares of Car Trade were priced at Rs 1,618, while it is listed at Rs 1,600 on the BSE and Rs 1,599.80 on the NSE. Cartrade’s stock fell 9 percent after trading in the evening.

Gray Market Premium for Car Trade Cartrade’s IPO opened on August 9 and closed on August 11. Cartrade’s price band was kept in the range of Rs 1,585-1,618. Initially, its premium in the gray market was Rs 250, but later it came down to Rs 200. At one point, it had fallen to Rs 125. Since then it has been speculated that the day of listing may not be special and that is what happened.

Profit in Cartrade Stock market experts say the asset light business model of the car business is a profitable business and has the potential to grow a lot. If an investor can take a risk, he should stay in the car trade stock for a long time. Stock market experts say investors who received Cartrade shares in the IPO should stay in the stock. If you could not get these shares in the IPO, you should buy on the day of listing. Car trade shares may rise in the near future.

Car trading business Cartrade is owned by American private equity investor Warburg Pinkus, Singapore-based state-owned investor Temasek, JPMorgan and March Capital Partners. It was a net sale offer in which existing shareholders sold 1,85,32,216 equity shares. The company had a revenue of Rs 281.52 crore in FY2021. Cartrade has raised Rs 2,998.51 crore through IPO.

Car trade for profit Analysts say Car Trade is a more profitable company than its competitors. It has a good EBITDA margin and works on the property lighting model. CarTrade is a multichannel auto platform that offers a wide range of vehicle and value added services. The company has a number of companies called Car Wale, Car Trade, Shriram Auto Mall, Bike Wale, Car Trade Exchange, Android Auto and Autowiz.

Cartrade Tech Listing: At the end of trading, Cartrade’s stock fell nine per cent to close at Rs 1,491.