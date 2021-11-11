Case against Dulquer Salman movie Kurup filed in Kerala HC Petitioner says film infringe privacy of fugitive

Ahead of its release, Dulquer Salmaan and Yogita Dhulipala’s film Ugly is seen in the midst of controversies. A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan’s film.

Ahead of its release, Dulquer Salmaan and Yogita Dhulipala’s film Ugly is seen in the midst of controversies. A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan’s film. Where it has been alleged that the film has violated the privacy of fugitive criminal Sukumar Kurup. Earlier, the film was also accused of showing the image of the criminal as very dignified.

Let us inform that Kurup is a Malayalam language film which is going to be released in many languages ​​including Hindi. The trailer of the film was released on 4th November, which was well received by the people. Along with playing the lead role in the film, Salman Dulquer has also co-produced it.

The film is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumar Kurup, who committed a murder in the 80s. The police had solved the case but the real mastermind behind the conspiracy remained out of reach.

The Kerala Police had solved the murder mystery but its master mind remained out of reach of the police even after years. It was Sukumar’s brother who had identified a dead body but later the truth came to light that Sukumar had tried to show himself as dead to embezzle the insurance amount.

Recently, the trailer of the film Kurup was also shown on Burj Khalifa. It was the first Malayalam film whose trailer was played on the tallest building in the world. For this, actor Dulquer reached Dubai with the Salman family. He also shared the video of it.