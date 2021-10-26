Case against teacher for posting WhatsApp status of Pakistan’s victory, also dismissed from school-

The teacher has apologized in a video message, saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He said that someone messaged me and asked if you support Pakistan. There were emojis in the message and it was an atmosphere of fun, I replied yes.

In Udaipur district of Rajasthan, a double charge has fallen on the lady teacher who changed her WhatsApp status by celebrating the victory of Pakistan. A case has been registered against the private school teacher who posted the message of Pakistan’s victory. At the same time, the private school administration has expelled the teacher from service. He did this act while expressing happiness over Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

On the other hand, the teacher has apologized in a video message saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He said that someone messaged me and asked if you support Pakistan. There were emojis in the message and it was an atmosphere of fun, I replied yes. But it does not mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India. Realizing his mistake, he deleted the status message. He said- I am sorry if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Nafisa Attari, a teacher working at the Neerja Modi School, had updated the status on WhatsApp with a picture of Pakistani players saying “Jeet gaye… Hum Jeet Gaye”. The teacher has been expelled from the school after a screen shot of her WhatsApp status went viral on social media. School President Mahendra Sojatia said- We have decided to expel the teacher. When asked whether the management will reconsider its decision now after the teacher has apologised? Sojatia said that for the time being the teacher will remain sacked.

Higher officials are not responsible for the actions of subordinate officers.

Civil contempt means willful non-compliance with a court decision. If a subordinate officer disobeys the order passed by the court, then his responsibility cannot be passed on to the higher officials. This comment was made by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court said that the responsibility of someone else cannot in principle be enforced in a case of contempt.

The Supreme Court’s decision came on an appeal filed against an order of the Gauhati High Court. In the judgment the applicants were held guilty of willful disobedience of the order passed in connection with the penalty imposed under Section 21 of the Assam Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1972.