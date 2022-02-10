Case filed against Shahrukh Khan in Bihar, controversy is brewing over Lata Mangeshkar! case filed against shahrukh khan in bihar

Belongs to Bajrang Dal

Some people say that they should not have done this. The person who sued Shahrukh Khan belongs to Bajrang Dal. Bajrang Dal district president Aryan Singh said that there is no tradition of blowing and spitting.

tribute meeting

Action should be taken against those who do such abominable act by going to someone’s tribute meeting. At present, no reaction of any kind has come from Shahrukh Khan’s side. It is being said that only they are being targeted.

Responding to people on social media

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are constantly replying to people on social media and associating those who do so with hate elements. Shahrukh Khan had reached Lata Mangeshkar’s last visit with his manager Pooja Dadlani and many other stars were also seen here.

workfront

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his film Pathan, for which he has been working hard for a long time. John Abraham is going to be seen in the negative role with him in this film and Deepika Padukone is in the lead role.

were part of the news

Some time ago Shahrukh Khan was also a part of the news regarding his Aryan’s case. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan became a part of the film Zero for the last time.