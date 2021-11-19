Case of pointing pistol at judge caught fire, police association sought justice amid HC intervention

Mrityunjay Singh, president of Bihar Police Association, says that the truth will come out only after investigation. If the police personnel are guilty then strict action should be taken against them. But a case should also be registered against those who had assaulted the police personnel in the court premises.

The case of attack on Additional District and Sessions Court judge in Jhanjharpur area of ​​Bihar is gaining momentum. On the complaint of the judge, a case has been registered against two police personnel in the matter. With this, the matter has also reached the High Court. The matter has been placed before the bench of Justice Ranjan Gupta and Justice Mohit Kumar Saha for special hearing on the order of the High Court. On the other hand, the Bihar Police Association says that the truth will come out only after investigation.

An Additional District and Sessions Court judge was allegedly attacked by two police officers on Thursday in Jhanjharpur area of ​​Bihar’s Madhubani district. Both the policemen attacked the judge when the judge was hearing in the court. Both the policemen have been arrested and sent to jail. It is said that both SHO Gopal Prasad and Sub-Inspector Abhimanyu Kumar posted at Ghoghardiha police station were to appear in court in a case.

It is alleged that the policemen allegedly attacked Avinash Kumar at the judge in the courtroom and also pointed a gun at him. The duo also allegedly injured the lawyers and the court staff who had come to rescue the judge. Judge Avinash Kumar remains in the discussion due to his decisions. He has also commented about the SP of the district.

On the other hand, Mrityunjay Singh, president of Bihar Police Association, says that the truth will come out only after investigation. If the police personnel are guilty then strict action should be taken against them. But a case should also be registered against those who had assaulted the police personnel in the court premises. Law is equal for all. He says that no one saw what happened to the judge, but everyone saw the wounds of police personnel and the blood on their uniforms.

Madhubani SP Dr. Satya Prakash said that a case of scuffle has come to the fore between the judge of Jhanjharpur Court and the police personnel. The matter is under investigation. Strict action will be taken against the policemen after investigation. On the other hand, the bifare lawyers have also announced the suspension of the functioning of the court. He says that the police investigation will be done in a fair manner.