Case registered against actor Mahesh Manjrekar under POSCO Act NCW also pulled up

A case has been registered against Mahesh Manjrekar for wrongly displaying children in his Marathi film ‘Nay Varnabhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’.

Actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar is in trouble these days. A case has been registered against the actor under several sections of IPC and POCSO. Actually Mahesh Manjrekar is in trouble because of his upcoming Marathi film ‘Nay Varnabhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’. Actress Kashmira Shah is in the lead role in this film. Manjrekar’s film has been accused of misrepresenting minor children, which has landed him in a legal case.

Information about this case done against Mahesh Manjrekar has been tweeted by ANI on its Twitter handle. According to Mahim Police, Maharashtra, in this tweet, it is written ‘IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT against actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly showing obscene scenes with minor children in his Marathi film. A case has been registered under section 67, 67B. The court ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Let us tell you that the trailer of Manjrekar’s Marathi film ‘Nai Varnabhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ has been in the news ever since its release. At the same time, objections were raised regarding its content. There was a lot of uproar over the objectionable scenes with the children and women shown in the trailer of the film, after which a case was registered against them. According to a report, it has also come to the fore that this case was registered after the complaint of two organizations. There was a demand from these organizations that the film should be banned.

Significantly, the trailer and teaser of Mahesh Manjrekar’s film ‘Nay Varnabhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ was released on January 14, in which actress Kashmeera Shah and a child were shown in a compromising position. At the same time, the film has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Censor Board.

The story of the film is based on the mill workers and their strike. On the other hand, the National Commission for Women has also objected to this film, saying that a case should also be registered against the parents who allow children to work in such films.


