Case registered against BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan in Noida, know what is the whole matter

A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan for violating the election code of conduct. Actually, Ravi Kishan had arrived in Noida to campaign for the sitting MLA and BJP candidate Pankaj Singh. During this, a large crowd gathered in his program and the guidelines of the Election Commission were flouted.

Many videos of Ravi Kishan’s program went viral on social media, in which it can be seen that a large number of people are gathered around him. Whereas according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, not more than 10 people can gather together. According to the Noida Police, cognizance has been taken of the viral video on social media and on watching the video, it appears that it is a case of violation of the instructions of the Election Commission and Corona rules. Further action is being taken. Let us tell you that Pankaj Singh is the present MLA from Noida and BJP has again fielded him from this seat. Pankaj is the son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

