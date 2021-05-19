Case Registered Against TMKOC Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video





Mumbai: A case was registered towards Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta on Tuesday night over her controversial video the place she allegedly used the casteist slur. The case was registered underneath the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Investigations are underway. The group members additionally staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon following which a case was registered. DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia stated that the grievance of Manoj Parmar, a case was registered towards the tv actor Munmun Dutta.

Earlier, an FIR has been registered towards the actor at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana underneath part 3(1) (u) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a duplicate of the FIR towards Munmun Dutta on Twitter.

First info report has been registered towards the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita ji at police station Metropolis Hansi underneath part 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act.

Grievance is received registered by dalit rights activist Rajat kalsan. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZTfZXa54

Munmun, whereas demonstrating her make-up methods, was seen saying that she wished to look good and referred to members of a selected Scheduled Caste to say she didn't need to appear like them within the viral video. Giving a make-up tutorial, she stated, "Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai as a result of important YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur important achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon." For those that don't know, the time period utilized by the actor was coined by the higher caste within the nineteenth century to indicate Dalit class members employed in sanitation and handbook scavenging.

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked underneath SC/ST act instantly. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021

After the video created a stir on social media, she apologised for a similar. She shared an official assertion that reads, "That is in reference to a video I posted yesterday the place in a single phrase utilized by me has been misinterpreted. It was by no means stated with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or damage anybody's emotions. Due to my language barrier, I used to be genuinely misinformed concerning the that means of the phrase. As soon as I used to be made conscious of it that means I instantly took the half down. I sincerely want to apologise to each single one that have been unintentionally damage by the utilization of the phrase and I sincerely remorse for a similar (sic)."

In the meantime, Munmun Dutta is popularly referred to as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.