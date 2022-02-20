Entertainment

Cases against you yourself, then how will there be a fear-free government? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi’s promise

Cases against you yourself, then how will there be a fear-free government? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi's promise
Cases against you yourself, then how will there be a fear-free government? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi’s promise

Cases against you yourself, then how will there be a fear-free government? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi’s promise

Cases against you yourself, then how will there be a fear-free government? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi’s promise

There are elections in five states across the country, in which the atmosphere of politics is very hot. The mercury has risen, the round of taunts and reactions is increasing. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to vote maximum for the victory of his party and said that they must vote for a fear-free, riot-free and crime-free state.

This tweet of Yogi Adityanath went viral and all the social media users started giving their feedback on it. Meanwhile, filmmaker KRK has also questioned Yogi ji. First know what Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

CM Yogi tweeted and wrote, ‘For a fear-free, riot-free, crime-free state, for the victory of nationalism, for the creation of ‘self-reliant and new Uttar Pradesh’ and for the upliftment of the people, all of you must vote… Voting first, then refreshments…’

On this tweet of his, KRK wrote, ‘Sir Yogi Adityanath, there are 138 criminal cases registered against you. So how will there be a fear-free government? UP UP Let’s give wisdom to the voters!’

Along with this, KRK wrote in another tweet, ‘Today in all the areas where voting is taking place, in the morning all the leaders worshiped God in front of the cameras of TV channels! That is, worship is also a means of publicity for them! These people also do puja only to fool the public!’

On this tweet of KRK, social media users are seen supporting Yogi ji and giving funny reactions. A user named Narendra Singh wrote, ‘KRK looks like you are missing Baba ji’s bulldozer…’

A Twitter user named Aryan Singh wrote, ‘Why are you messing with Baba, KRK Bhai…’

A user named Mayank wrote, ‘No one can deny that Yogi Adityanath has made law and order more strict in UP than before. Everyone here believes this thing. But Kamal Rashid Khan you are known for cruel attitude. Don’t try to make it better.’

A user named Ajay Kumar wrote for KRK, ‘You became a lawyer.’ Uma Singh Bhadauria wrote, ‘Who told you this .. Returning officer and election officer work as a hire. Everyone has seen a riot free UP in the last 5 years. Criminals are behind bars. Go to the ground and see https://realities. This is very sad.’

The post You yourself have cases against yourself, then how will the government be free from fear? Bollywood actors started questioning CM Yogi's promise appeared first on Jansatta.


