Casey Anthony wants to 'tell her truth' in a documentary, pal says: 'She feels like it's time'



Casey Anthony, “the most hated mother in America,” plans to talk about her life.

The claim was made by a close friend who insisted the 36-year-old wanted to tell his story on his terms for a documentary.

“He has been waiting almost 14 years to talk deeply about his experience,” the source told People magazine on Tuesday. “She is ready to tell the truth. She feels the time has come.”

Anthony was arrested in 2008 for missing his 2-year-old daughter Kelly. The baby was last seen on June 16, 2008, but on July 15, Anthony’s mother first reported him missing. Anthony told police that Kelly was missing with a babysitter

For about six months, volunteers conducted a nationwide search for the baby and followed hundreds of leads. On December 11, a utility worker working in a wooded area near Anthony’s Florida home found the remains of a skeleton that was later identified as Kelly. Experts will testify that air samples indicate that the remains of a decomposed human were present in Anthony’s trunk.

Anthony was charged with murder and his 2011 trial was a media spectacle. According to Nielsen Research, at least 40 million people have seen at least some evidence. In the end, prosecutors proved Anthony a liar but convinced the jury of something else. The government has failed to establish how Kelly died, and they have not been able to find her mother’s DNA.

After a month and a half of trial, the jury took less than 11 hours to find Anthony guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated homicide and child abuse. Anthony was convicted of four counts of lying to police (although two counts were later dropped) and spent nearly three years in prison awaiting trial.

Anthony admits he lied to police: about being hired at Universal Studios; About leaving Caylee with a babysitter; Speaking of two people, both of them were fictional, Kelly was missing; About receiving a phone call from Callie the day before she went missing.

At trial, Chief Defense Attorney Jose Bayez suggested that the little girl drowned and that Anthony’s father helped cover it up – and sexually abused his daughter. The patriarch has strongly denied the allegations.

Anthony has spoken only once about the case. He gave an interview to the Associated Press in 2017, but it was not on camera. At the time, Anthony admitted that the public did not like him. However, he did not pay attention.

“Based on what was in the media, I can understand what people think of me. I can understand why people give their opinion,” Anthony said.

“I don’t comment on what anyone thinks of me, I never will,” he later commented. “I’m fine with myself. I sleep pretty well at night.”

Anthony further revealed that he tried to maintain a social life and went to the local bar with friends. According to the outlet, Anthony Patrick lives in McKenna’s South Florida home, a private detective who was the chief investigator for his defense team. She works for him, doing online social media searches and other investigative work.

Anthony made headlines last year when he got into a bar fight with a woman who competed for the same man as him. Today, Anthony Pal insists he lives a quiet life in South Florida and tries to avoid the spotlight.

“Ever since he was released from prison, he has been kept to himself,” the source told People. “… Now he feels like it’s time to set his record and say what he needs to say. He wants his voice heard.”

The outlet noted that it was not clear if Anthony had already sat down for the interview. A release date has not yet been set. It is believed that the sit-down will broadcast on a major streaming service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.