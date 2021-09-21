Casey Musgraves, Country Music Chameleon
Kacey Musgraves’ new album, “Star-Crossed”, documents the collapse of the marriage celebrated on her final album, the Grammy-winning “Golden Hour”. It’s an LP that calls back to his earliest, more modest-scale work – a later incarnation of Enthusiasm.
Throughout his career, Musgraves has been embraced as a country music fanatic, but that’s not quite true. She is well-versed in the tradition, who also understands that over the decades, many perceived outsiders have contributed significantly to the genre. As a result, she is far less preoccupied with the terminology trying to apply it than anyone else.
On this week’s Popcast, a chat about the Musgraves’ career, her easy way with songwriting, and what might happen next after documenting your life’s ups and downs in song.
