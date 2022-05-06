Casey White Alabama prison manhunt: Marshals track down getaway SUV



With agents US Martial Services About a week after the couple escaped from the county jail, the car is believed to have been used by Alabama prisoner Casey White and fugitive correctional officer Vicky White.

Investigators received a tip around 11pm on Thursday about a car that matched a 2007 Ford Edge description and have since been able to confirm that the SUVs were used by Vicky White and Casey Cole White after they went missing on April 29, USMS announced Friday.

With the tip, they were able to track the car in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of the first search in Florence, Alabama, the office said.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a city press conference at 2 p.m.

The Tennessee Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Friday that the fleeing car had been reported abandoned “a week ago” in Bethesda. The tweet said, “There is no sign of the two still being in our area.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to 15,000 for information leading to their capture. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Casey Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who were not related but were in a “special relationship”, went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama on the morning of April 29.

At the time, Vicky White, a high-ranking prison guard, was left alone with Casey, telling colleagues he was taking her to the county courthouse for assessment, officials said. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

In the weeks following the pair’s escape, the US Martial Services (USMS) has joined the lawsuit, gradually releasing a new stream of information and photographs.

New USMS photos from late Thursday show what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she was shorter than her normal length.

And several new images show Casey White having numerous tattoos on her chest, on her arms, and on both sides of her back. The tattoo has a horse shoe symbol with a red flower on its left side; Ink all over his right shoulder and another tattoo across his left arm; And on its back a Confederate flag adorned with the word “Southern Pride” in an uncritical inscription.

The marshals described the white man as 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show her wearing her hair in a variety of ways over the years, including shaving, randomizing and cutting a bump.

He is accused of being involved with the local “Southern Brotherhood”, a “white hegemonic prison gang”.

He is significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she is told to walk with “Wadling Guide”.

The martial service images also show the size difference between the pair while standing next to each other, or the pair may have fled while standing next to the car authorities – an orange- or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

Authorities say Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” The pair may also have multiple firearms, including a shotgun, an AR-15 and possibly Vicky White’s service weapon.

Casey White has been serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes since 2015, including car jacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He is the son of William E. Bessemer of Alabama. Donaldson was serving his sentence at the Correctional Facility, but was transferred to Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, when Casey was placed in the Lauderdale center after confessing to the 2015 murder, authorities said. The pair maintained contact and spoke on the phone between 2020 and 2022, even when Casey was taken to Donaldson Center before being sent back to Lauderdale awaiting trial.

Months before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. He was due to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the papers were not formally filed with the state.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said, “I think by selling the house, he probably had some cash access.” “Retirement papers were never sent to the state retirement system. Before that happened he had to hold a conference with the staff director.”

He had previously bought a Ford Edge SUV that the couple was driving.

