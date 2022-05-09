Casey White escape: Alabama inmate could try ‘suicide by cop’ as doc shows he wanted to ‘have police kill him’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florence, Ala. – As the search for fugitive Alabama prisoner Casey Cole White and fugitive jailer Vicky White goes on for the 11th day, experts warn of a possible tendency for White to “commit suicide by police,” as past criminal records show there are charges against him.

New details are slowly coming out in Florence, Alabama, the alleged killer Casey Cole White, 38, and the high-ranking jailer who escaped with him, Vicky White, 56. The couple, who are not related, were reportedly in a “special” relationship.

Casey White’s past arrest warrant describes how he told a woman, “He wanted to kill her and the police wanted to kill her.” The warrant stemmed from a December 2015 case of attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama.

Casey White Escape: Timeline for Alabama Murder Fugitive with Suspicious Correctional Officer

White enters his ex-girlfriend’s house one night and fires several shots at the woman, but misses her. According to the warrant, four others, including two children, were at home at the time. He allegedly shot and killed the family dog.

White was arrested that night on other felony counts. At the time of his arrest, he said he was not only trying to kill the woman, but that he “wanted to kill her and the police wanted to kill her,” the warrant said.

Casey White Manhunt: Alabama Prison Boss Vicky White Visits Hotel In The Morning Before Prisoner Escapes

“He simply regretted that both were not successful,” the document continues. “He said he would kill the victim if he was released.”

As time goes on, law enforcement agents are scrambling to ensure public safety as well as their relentless efforts to find the pair. Asked about any existing security threats, Lenny Dipple, a longtime U.S. Marshals service commander who is now retired, expressed her concern about a possible “suicide by police.”

Dipel Gadget Clock Digital predicted, “I think that’s what we’re doing, maybe law enforcement is watching.” “The loop starts to get harder, and that circle gets harder,” Dipple continued. “You know, what is his attitude? What is his mentality? And you have to do it very carefully.”

Alabama prison fugitive Casey White, Vicky White ‘It would be foolish to leave the country:’

Dipple has spent decades with the U.S. Marshals Service, where he served as commander of the U.S. Marshals’ New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. He retired in 2013 and is not involved in law enforcement investigations for the couple.

What does law enforcement have to lose once they have cornered these people – or him, anyway? Absolutely nothing. – Lenny Dipple, US Martial Services Commander (Retd.)

Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters Friday that Vicky and Casey fell into a “prisonhouse romance” on April 29 while leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama.

Alabamians report seeing Vicky White in an adult store before Manhunt

At the time, Vicky White was left alone with Casey, telling colleagues he was taking her to County Courthouse for an assessment, officials said. He said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

The month before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. He was due to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the papers were not officially filed with the state.

He bought an orange 2007 Ford Edge SUV, which investigators tracked Thursday night in Bethesda, Tennessee, Williamson County.

Gadget Clock Digital has since received a video showing Vicky White at a local motel just hours before the escape. According to multiple reports, the pair were spotted at an adult store before fleeing and were seen buying men’s clothing at a local store.

Casey White has been serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes since 2015, including car jacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He is the son of William E. Bessemer of Alabama. Donaldson was serving his sentence at the Correctional Facility, but was transferred to Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, when Casey was placed in the Lauderdale center after confessing to the 2015 murder, authorities said. The pair maintained contact and spoke on the phone between 2020 and 2022, even when Casey was taken to Donaldson Center before being sent back to Lauderdale awaiting trial.

Gateway Car Pictures:

On Friday, USMS revealed that they had received a tip about a car matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge around 11pm on Thursday, and have since been able to confirm that the SUV used by the fugitive pair was the same.

With the tip, they were able to track the car in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the first search began, the office said.

The Tennessee Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Friday that the fleeing car had been reported abandoned “a week ago” in Bethesda. The tweet said, “There is no sign of the two still being in our area.”

The marshals described Casey White as 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show her wearing her hair in a variety of ways over the years, including shaving, randomizing and cutting a bump.

New images of how they can be displayed in public:

He is significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she is told to walk with “Wadling Guide”.

Towards the end of Thursday, USMS images showed what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortened her normal length.

Vicki White’s new picture in possible disguise:

And a number of new images show Casey White wearing numerous tattoos on both sides of her chest, on her arms and on her back. The tattoo has a horse shoe symbol with a red flower on its left side; Ink is another tattoo all over his right shoulder and part of his left arm; And on its back a Confederate flag adorned with the word “Southern Pride” in an uncritical inscription.

Cassie White’s new tattoo image:

He is accused of being involved with the local “Southern Brotherhood”, a “white hegemonic prison gang”.

Authorities say Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” The pair may also have multiple firearms, including a shotgun, an AR-15 and possibly Vicky White’s service weapon.

Dipple told Gadget Clock Digital that anyone who thinks they see Vicky or Casey White must approach the situation “very carefully.”

“Pick up the phone. Dial 911 and stay away from them,” he said. “Get a good description – physical appearance and what not, maybe what they’re driving. But stay away from them.“

Officials are now offering a reward of up to 25,000 for information that takes law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.