Casey White escape: Alabama prison guard shown with darker hair as duo evades capture



The U.S. Marshals Service has released a number of new photos showing the appearance and possible physical changes that could have been made by prison escapee Casey Cole White and fugitive correctional officer Vicky White, as the search for the pair lasted more than a week.

Casey Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who were not related but had a “special relationship” complaint, went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama on Friday morning. At the time, Vicky White, a high-ranking prison guard, was left alone with Casey, telling colleagues he was taking her to the county courthouse for assessment, officials said. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

In the weeks following the pair’s escape, the US Martial Services (USMS) has joined the lawsuit, gradually releasing a new stream of information and photographs.

New USMS photos from late Thursday show what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she was shorter than her normal length.

And several new images show Casey White having numerous tattoos on her chest, on her arms, and on both sides of her back. The tattoo has a horse shoe symbol with a red flower on its left side; Ink all over his right shoulder and another tattoo across his left arm; And on its back a Confederate flag adorned with the word “Southern Pride” in an uncritical inscription.

The marshals described the white man as 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show her wearing her hair in a variety of ways over the years, including shaving, randomizing and cutting a bump.

He is accused of being involved with the local “Southern Brotherhood”, a “white hegemonic prison gang”.

He is significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she is told to walk with “Wadling Guide”.

The martial service images also show the size difference between the pair while standing next to each other, or the pair may have fled while standing next to the car authorities – an orange- or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

Authorities say Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” The pair may also have multiple firearms, including a shotgun, an AR-15 and possibly Vicky White’s service weapon.

Casey White has been serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes since 2015, including car jacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He is the son of William E. Bessemer of Alabama. Donaldson was serving his sentence at the Correctional Facility, but was transferred to Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, when Casey was placed in the Lauderdale center after confessing to the 2015 murder, authorities said. The pair maintained contact and spoke on the phone between 2020 and 2022, even when Casey was taken to Donaldson Center before being sent back to Lauderdale awaiting trial.

Months before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. He was due to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the papers were not formally filed with the state.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said, “I think by selling the house, he probably had some cash access.” “Retirement papers were never sent to the state retirement system. Before that happened, he had to hold a conference with the staff director.”

He had previously bought a Ford Edge SUV that investigators believe the pair were driving. While not mentioning the license plate number, authorities said they believe the car’s left rear bumper was slightly damaged.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to 10,000 for information leading to the capture of fugitives. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

