Casey White escape: Reward offered in Alabama fugitive inmate and corrections officer manhunt reaches $25k



Alabama Governor K. Ivy has announced a $ 10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of Casey White, a fugitive murder suspect, and Vicki White, a senior female correctional officer accused of helping him.

Casey White, 38, Fled Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and last seen Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office April 29: Assistant Director of Correction Vicky White. The two have no relationship and officials believe correctional officer Casey White was assisted.

Ivey said in a statement Friday that Casey White and Vicky White each had a পুরস্কার 5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest, totaling 10,000.

Casey White Escape: Timeline for Alabama Murder Fugitive with Suspicious Correctional Officer

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the total reward for both Casey White and Vicky White’s risky information is now 25,000.

During a news conference Friday, Singleton said there were indications that there could be a “prisonhouse romance” between the two.

A car used by Casey White and Vicky White was also found, Singleton announced Friday. Sources in the sheriff’s office said nothing was found in the car.

Alabama Investigators Confirm ‘Special Relationship’ Between Fugitive Prisoners, Missing Guards

“The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. The car had no tag and was locked. It was identified last night and this morning the area where the SUV was found was searched. Nothing was found. The car is now being searched. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Ivey says Casey White and Vicky White have become a “major” threat to the public.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White have become a major threat to the public, and they must be arrested. I am pleased to offer this support because law enforcement is working hard to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

Anyone with information about individuals has been asked to call the US Marshal at 1-800-336-0102.

