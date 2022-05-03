Casey White escape: Timeline for Alabama murder suspect on the run with corrections officer



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A search continues Tuesday for Cassie Cole White, a fugitive Alabama murder suspect, and Vicki White, a senior female correctional officer accused of helping him.

According to authorities, the two are not related.

The last time they were seen driving a Copper Ford Edge SUV was on Friday 2007, according to law enforcement, the rear bumper was damaged. The license plate number was not immediately available.

Casey White Manhunt: Authorities have released the latest known suspicious vehicle

The two may have been armed with an AR-15 and a shotgun, investigators warned, and Vicky White may have gained access to his service weapon.

Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Casey White has been described as 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm, including a sleeve, with the Nazi SS logo.

If convicted in his pending murder-rent case, he could face the death penalty, which he admitted before pleading guilty to insanity.

Alabama Investigators Confirm ‘Special Relationship’ Between Fugitive Prisoners, Missing Guards

Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Friday, April 29th

Vicky White, a former employee of the year at the county jail, was expected to retire at the end of her shift, according to colleagues.

But shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White, assistant director of correction at Lauderdale County Detention Center, told colleagues she was taking Casey Cole White, a convicted felony convicted of murder, to a county courthouse for a mental health assessment. He further added that he was feeling sick and would go to the doctor later to buy more time.

According to investigators, both claims have not been substantiated.

Surveillance video shows Vicky White leaving Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning and Casey White walking with chains and handcuffs on her legs.

The 12-second video, obtained by Huntsville-based WAAY-TV, was time-stamped at 9:30 a.m., with investigators saying the two whites had escaped from prison.

Vicky White is seen opening a steel door and, without looking back, holds it for Casey White, who bows her head and walks out, avoiding it as it closes. They both look like the outside door of a car parked outside.

Alabama Prison Escape ‘A Monster’ who warned police in 2015 that if he ever got out, he would kill his ex-girlfriend

At 9:41 a.m., the pair left the jailhouse, alleging to the booking officer that he was the only deputy to have a firearms certification, according to a timeline given to investigators.

Eight minutes later, according to the sheriff, Vicky White’s police car was shown in surveillance video in the parking lot of a shopping center.

“The patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot,” Sheriff Singleton said Monday. “They didn’t even have enough time to try to come to court.”

Deputies spent several hours trying to reach Vicky White on the phone and reported that the calls went directly to Voice Mail. They further discovered that Casey White had never been to court or returned to his cell.

The prison and murder suspect was last seen driving a Copper Ford AJ on this day.

Alabama Correctional Officer Arrested for Missing Alabama Corruption Officer

Sunday 1st May

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office also released a series of images showing Cassie White walking down the jail hallway in an orange jumpsuit, socks and sandals.

Last photo of Casey White:

The US Marshals announced their involvement in the search for Casey White and offered a 10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

“Casey White is considered a serious threat to correctional officers and the public,” U.S. Marshal Marty Kelly said in a statement.

In addition to the notorious murder charge, Casey White was already serving a 75-year sentence in 2015 for a violent crime involving the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, multiple stolen cars and the execution of a pet dog.

“He said he wanted to kill her and the police wanted to kill him,” a police report concluded in December of that year. “His only regret was that none of them succeeded. He said he would kill the victim if he was released.”

Alabama escaped prisoner seen in new photo as Manhunt enters 4th day for missing correctional officer

Monday, May 2nd

Sheriff Singleton announced a new warrant for the arrest of Vicky White, who he said had been coerced or manipulated into participating in the conspiracy.

“We all know it would be out of Vicky White’s character to do it voluntarily,” he said.

According to the sheriff, he sold his home about a month ago and promised to move to the beach for a few months.

Tuesday, May 3

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has announced that investigators have confirmed a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White after receiving tips from other detainees.

“That relationship has now been confirmed by our investigation through independent sources and means,” authorities said.

They also revealed details about the couple’s latest known location in Rogersville, Alabama, driving a Ford Edge and possibly armed with a semi-automatic rifle and shotgun.