Casey White escape: US Marshals investigating possible link to abandoned vehicle in Evansville, Indiana



Florence, Ala. – Investigators are working to determine if a car discovered in Evansville, Indiana, escaped from an Alabama prison and was linked to a fugitive prison guard who escaped from an Alabama jail late last month.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that agents were investigating a possible link between the pair and the abandoned vehicle. The local news station WAAY 31 suggests that this is the same car that dropped the used gateway car shortly before the couple fled, shortly after it was stolen from Tennessee.

The car found in Indiana has been described as a dark blue 2006 Ford F150, with nothing inside, according to authorities. A USSM spokesman said a press release would be issued later Monday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he was “delighted” to hear of the new potential development of the case.

“I hope it goes out,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “That’s what we need right now, car details, so maybe it’ll come out.”

Monday marks 11 days of searching for couples who are not related. Vicky, 56, and Casey, 38, fell into a “prisonhouse romance” while moving out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, Singleton told reporters earlier.

On Friday, USMS revealed that they had received a tip about a car matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge around 11pm on Thursday, and have since been able to confirm that the SUV used by the fugitive pair was the same.

With the tip, they were able to track the car in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the first search began, the office said.

The Tennessee Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Friday that the fleeing car had been reported abandoned “a week ago” in Bethesda. The tweet said, “There is no sign of the two still being in our area.”

Authorities later shared photos showing that the rear bumper of the SUV had been spray-painted in a distinctive green color before it was discovered. The SUV was returned to Alabama investigators after 12:30 p.m. Monday for further investigation.

The truck was pulled by a truck with Alabama license plates into the Lauderdale County Courthouse parking lot, where investigators with cameras took pictures and confirmed the VIN number before dragging it to the storage facility.

Singleton said his office is investigating whether the pair abandoned the Ford SUV because the car broke down.

“I think the car was abandoned,” he said. “I don’t think that’s part of the plan.”

He said his office had already received hundreds of tips, and he was “confident” investigators would look for the fugitives.

“Every day we get new leads. I’m confident that’s how we’re going to catch them,” he said. “Someone is going to call a tip, and it’s going to be a tip.”

Dave Katz, CEO of Global Security Group and a former DEA Special Agent who was involved in the 1990 search for mobster constable “Gus” Ferres, had previously told Gadget Clock Digital that the public should “assume” that Cassie White’s “car jacking history” May change. “

Officials are now offering a reward of up to 25,000 for information that takes law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Haley Chi-Singh of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.