Casey White manhunt: Alabama jail boss Vicky White visited hotel morning before inmate escape



The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing Vicky White, a correctional officer at a hotel this morning, the day he escaped from a county jail with a murder suspect.

In a video released Saturday, Vicky White can be seen at the counter of a Quality Inn hotel in Florence, Alabama on April 29, the day she helped 38-year-old murder suspect Casey White escape from prison.

At a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a car used by the pair had been found. Sources in the sheriff’s office said nothing was found in the car.

“The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. The car had no tag and was locked. It was identified last night and this morning the area where the SUV was found was searched. Nothing was found. The car is now being searched. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Singleton said the pair could have a “prisonhouse romance.”

Vicky White was expected to retire on April 29 at the end of her shift, but instead allegedly helped Casey White escape from prison.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White told colleagues she was taking Casey White to county court for a mental health assessment. Vicky White also said she would go to a doctor after taking Casey White to court because she said she was feeling sick, which was a way to buy more time.

Colleagues tried to contact Vicky White by phone on Friday after hours had passed but were unsuccessful.

Singleton issued a warrant for Vicky White’s arrest on Monday, saying she could be manipulated or coerced into a conspiracy by Casey White.

“Doing it voluntarily would be beyond the character of Vicky White, as we all know,” Singleton said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday that the pair had a “special relationship.”

“That relationship has now been confirmed by our investigation through independent sources and means,” authorities said.

Anyone with information about individuals has been asked to call the US Marshal at 1-800-336-0102.

