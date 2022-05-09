Casey White manhunt: Escaped Alabama murder suspect in custody, fugitive jail guard hospitalized



Florence, Ala. – A day-long search for fugitive Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and high-ranking jailer Vicky White ended Monday – more than 10 days after the pair fled, according to officials.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the news in an email to Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, acknowledging that Casey was in custody and Vicky was hospitalized. A further announcement will be made at a press conference on Monday evening, the spokesman said.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the two are not related, but share a “special relationship.”

Casey White, a convicted felon who faces pending murder charges, has a history of car jacking and violent crime and was considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

He has a long rap sheet with convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, animal cruelty and kidnapping, and is facing a premeditated murder case for the murder of 59-year-old mother Connie Ridgeway at her home in 2015.

The suspect pleaded guilty, saying he was hired to kill Ridgeway, but then pleaded not guilty to insanity. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Vicky White was assistant director of correction at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is accused of helping the suspected killer escape.

He was expected to retire on Friday, and according to the sheriff, he recently sold his home. He spent months talking to colleagues who said they were shocked to learn of his alleged involvement in the escape plot, which he planned to relocate to the beach.

