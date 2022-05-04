Casey White manhunt: New photo shows possible vehicle as prior victims placed under police protection



Alabama police have released a new image of a car in which a fugitive murder suspect and his alleged correctional officer associate may travel as the search for them continues after fleeing the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday.

Vicky White, 56, assistant director of facility modification, bought a 2007 Copper Ford Edge SUV before fleeing, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Plate number not found.

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton, White is accused of helping Casey Cole White, 38, a convicted felon and defendant in an ongoing murder case, get out of jail in broad daylight on Friday. Surveillance video of their departure has been recorded.

Casey White Escape Timeline

Authorities say the two were involved in a “special relationship.” They can travel with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Before his conviction in a case involving attempted murder and kidnapping in 2015, Casey White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and his sister if he found out.

The sheriff said Wednesday that the potential targets had been alerted to his escape and that local and federal authorities had taken “appropriate protective measures.”

Alabama Sheriff’s Jailhouse Surveillance Video Releases Suspicious Leave of Murder with Correctional Officer

According to court documents, in 2015, in a fit of rage over an ex-girlfriend, he ran to the house where he was staying. He fired two pistols and fired shots after colliding with his roommates. He escaped unharmed but in the process killed the pet dog and police found the two children hiding in the basement.

He led police to chase across the state line to Giles, Tennessee, and was eventually sentenced to 75 years in prison for seven counts in that case.

Later, at the end of his term, authorities said he confessed to killing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015, who was stabbed to death in a house attack. He claimed it was a murder for rent and later pleaded not guilty to insanity. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

According to authorities, Vicky White is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He walks in with what police call a “wadling guy”. She has blonde hair and brown eyes but her appearance may change. There is a 5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Casey White Manhunt: Authorities have released the latest known suspicious vehicle

Casey White is 6 feet 9 inches tall and has tattoos on her right arm and back. In various descriptions of its weight it ranges from 260 pounds to 330 pounds. Her hair is brown but recent pictures show that it has been shaved too short.

Singleton described him as “extremely dangerous.” There is a $ 10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone who sees these two is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.