Casey White manhunt: US Marshals reveal suspect vehicle Alabama inmate and jail guard may be using



Newly released images of a fugitive suspected of killing Alabama show that the copper Ford SUV fugitive Casey Cole White and his alleged accomplice, Vicky White, were last seen traveling.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said they were not related but shared a “special relationship.”

The pair are using a copper-colored Ford Edge, Model Year 2007, with rear bumper damage, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin from the U.S. Marshals. They were last seen in a car on April 29, although Casey White has a history of armed car jacking.

Authorities reiterated that the two should be considered armed and dangerous, and warned that they could carry an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.

The document is not for public release, but Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital new details about the suspects.

According to the Marshalls, Vicky White uses nicknames, including April Davis and Renee Mary Maxwell.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs over 260 pounds. She has gray hair but may have shaved her head.

He has a long rap sheet with convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, animal cruelty and kidnapping, and is facing a premeditated murder case for the murder of 59-year-old mother Connie Ridgeway at her home in 2015.

The suspect pleaded guilty, saying he was hired to kill Ridgeway, but then pleaded not guilty to insanity. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.