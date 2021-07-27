Cash Back On LPG GAS Cylinder Booking – LPG GAS : Cashback will be available on booking cylinder, avail benefits like this

LPG GAS: Know how to get cashback on booking a gas cylinder, know which app will have to pay, know in detail

New Delhi. Inflation has been touching the sky for the past few months. People are facing double whammy in this era of Corona. On the one hand, the corona epidemic has ruined their business, on the other hand, inflation touches the sky, making their lives difficult. The prices of petrol and diesel are setting records on record day by day, same edible oil is also not behind in the race, even the gas cylinder which was available in Delhi for Rs 594 till 2-3 months ago has now reached Rs 834.5. But even in this era of inflation, you can get back to some extent cashback by making digital payment of gas cylinder. For this, you have to book the gas cylinder online in which you can get a maximum cashback of up to 10 percent.

Cashback will be available by using which app –

To get cashback on LPG gas cylinder, you can easily get a cashback of ₹ 50 by making a digital payment through ICICI Bank. Actually, let us tell you that ICICI Bank’s digital app is called Pockets, on booking cylinders through the same, the customer gets a maximum cashback pack of up to 10%. But the maximum amount of cashback will be up to Rs 50.

Know how to get cashback from Pockets App

To get on Kiss from ICICI’s Pockets App, the user has to pay any bill of minimum ₹ 200 (can be more than Rs 200) from the app on which the user will get 10% cashback which is maximum Can be up to ₹50.

Cashback will be available on how many bills

Let us tell you that Pockets app user can get this cashback on payment of three bills in any month. But at the same time, we will tell you that the bank gives 50 users a chance to get this cashback every hour.

Know how to get cashback

For this, you have to first open the Pockets app of ICICI Bank. Then you have to go to the Recharge & Pay Bills section and click on More Bills there. After this you will see the option to pay LPG bill, after clicking on it, you will have to select your service provider. After this process you will have to enter your mobile number. After receiving the OTP on the entered mobile, the payment option will be given. You will get the same in ICICI Wallet immediately after matching the payment amount.