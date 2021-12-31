cash-strapped

When the investigative agencies of the country start becoming active according to the electoral calendar, then it is a matter of concern for the democracy. In the time of elections from South to North India, such a coincidence has happened so many times that it is now exercising power. The huge cash received from the perfume trader’s house in Kanpur is a celebration of the immense failure of the government’s decision like demonetisation. The cash recovered from Kanpur shows that the black money empire has not suffered even a minor scratch due to demonetisation. Only a few thousand and lakhs of rupees of the common man were being held hostage by the government. Five hundred new crores of new notes brought against corruption, sometimes behind the wall and sometimes in the tanker, once again beat the wounds of the common man, which was devastated by demonetisation. Raids at the time of elections and raises questions on cash and black money populated from north to south Speak out loud

Along with the election arrivals, the investigative agencies spread the identity of the fragrance of perfume. Some time ago all the black money was in Bengal. All the corruption was visible in the leaders belonging to a particular party. And, as soon as the alleged corrupt leader of that alleged corrupt party got associated with the party in central power, he would be washed away with the soap of honesty. The upcoming elections are in Uttar Pradesh, which is important for the equation of central power. Even a child could have guessed that Uttar Pradesh would be the next stop for the activism of investigative agencies under the electoral calendar.

The strong looking opposition party started the election campaign with Samajwadi perfume. Now it was a coincidence that the sacrifice of the yagya against corruption had to be given to the perfume trader. When the ruling party declared ‘Samajwadi perfume’ as corrupt, the opposition also replied that your money will come out.

The pros and cons are accusing each other about the cash-inhabitation found in Kanpur. Whatever the money, the truth once again came to the fore that the vast empire of black money in the country has not suffered even a slight scratch.

Remember, the day of November 8, 2016, when the demonetization of 80 percent of the country’s cash was suddenly announced at eight o’clock in the evening. The fear of that announcement on the country’s economy is such that even today, at eight o’clock in the evening, for any announcement, it is scared. If there is a apprehension of some bad decision, then as soon as demonetisation, the result of any decision is remembered. Demonetisation was termed as a yagya against black money which had become a pronoun of economic destruction for the common people.

A major aspect of demonetisation was also said to be the creation of a cashless economy. It was claimed that increasing digital transactions would reduce corruption. It was also claimed that the printed notes would decrease. It is seen that the number of printed notes is increasing since demonetisation.

The huge cash found in Kanpur is a function of the total failure of the claims made in demonetisation.

Even today, the video is available on the internet in which TV journalists were claiming to have chip in two thousand notes after the announcement of demonetisation in 2016. They were telling that with the help of that chip, black money buried inside the soil will also be caught. Common people were doomed to face such mockery with such great cruelty on their deposits.

The month of November of 2021 was such when the government did not consider it necessary to remember its biggest economic decision so far. Obviously, the government cannot remember its demonetisation decision as a celebration. But, when a house in Kanpur gets so much cash, the government will have to bear the legacy of its failure. A humble advice to a government obsessed with changing names is to rename Kanpur as Nakashabad. In Apabhramsa, Kanpuriya should be called as Nakashpuri. Like, on a government website, a poet-poet with the surname Allahabadi was temporarily changed to Prayagraj.

It has become a general election rule that in the states going to the polls, there is a spurt in raids. Generally, in this type of raid, investigative agencies reach the house or institutions of the main worker or organizational person of a party. Its direct purpose is to question the credibility of a person belonging to a particular party, an atmosphere of fear is created by putting him in the dock of corruption. This has an effect that the entire resources of the opposition are questioned. The movement of his money is made suspicious.

How much the cash withdrawn in Kanpur is legal and how much is illegal, it is a matter of further investigation. But such an incident during election time definitely leads us to the debate on electoral reforms. Electoral bonds were introduced in the name of electoral reforms. But it is seen that now the maximum election donation is going to a particular party. Through this, all the money is attracted like a magnet towards the ruling party itself. Such an atmosphere of fear is created for the rest of the parties that there is a complete blockade of resources for them. That is, the movement of money stops for the opposition.

Industrialists also start to fear that if money is given to opposition parties, our houses and institutions may be raided. The confluence of electoral bonds and investigative agencies concentrates the money with the ruling party, making the electoral battle difficult for the opposition parties.

In South India also money was shown in the same way at the time of elections. Cash was seen behind the walls, in the cabinets and somewhere in the tankers. This shows the web of elections, money, power and investigative agencies.

The dual-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is about to complete five years. But till now no one had received any information about this cash. But as soon as the election approached, the address of the money was found. That means you didn’t have any information about this money for so long? It could also mean that this information was withheld until the election. That is, in economic corruption, you are performing a yagya only against a select few. You have to get the merit of this limited sacrifice in the form of electoral benefits.

It has long been a practice to make the Economic Investigation Agency a tool of suspicion for the opposition. So that it naturally gets away from the public. The development of Uttar Pradesh is also an honest effort of the investigating agency, so the strong smell of management of power can be smelled in it.

The message of every such incident is that without the sincerity and collective understanding of the political parties, the talk of any kind of electoral reform is meaningless. The political party which is in power uses investigative agencies in its favor to crush the opposition. One can expect only from the civic consciousness against this political corruption.

What is needed is that civic organizations should unite to strengthen public laws like Right to Information. Political science curriculum cannot be improved without civics being conscious. Selective electoral reforms aspire to keep government agencies in the grip of power. Agencies working in this way which come under the scanner all the time have become a big question for the security of democracy itself.

