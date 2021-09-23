Casper Rudd is Norway’s answer to his father

In October 1995, Christian Roode became the highest-ranking Norwegian tennis player of all time. He was ranked 39th in the world, reached the round of 16 at the 1997 Australian Open and represented his country at the Olympics three times.

It took nearly 26 years, but in February 2020, Rudd’s ranking was eclipsed – by his 22-year-old son, Casper, who erased his father’s achievements, won four ATP clay-court tournaments this year, and reached a career-high Reached number 10 ranking. .

1 junior player, Casper Rudd lost in the second round of the United States Open to Boutique van de Zandschulp, an eventual quarterfinalist. But, his stellar season prompted Bjorn Borg to include his eight-man European squad in the Laver Cup. His father is his coach.

The following conversation has been edited and summarized.

Do you remember the first time you beat your father?