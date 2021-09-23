Casper Rudd is Norway’s answer to his father
In October 1995, Christian Roode became the highest-ranking Norwegian tennis player of all time. He was ranked 39th in the world, reached the round of 16 at the 1997 Australian Open and represented his country at the Olympics three times.
It took nearly 26 years, but in February 2020, Rudd’s ranking was eclipsed – by his 22-year-old son, Casper, who erased his father’s achievements, won four ATP clay-court tournaments this year, and reached a career-high Reached number 10 ranking. .
1 junior player, Casper Rudd lost in the second round of the United States Open to Boutique van de Zandschulp, an eventual quarterfinalist. But, his stellar season prompted Bjorn Borg to include his eight-man European squad in the Laver Cup. His father is his coach.
The following conversation has been edited and summarized.
Do you remember the first time you beat your father?
yes i do I was 14 or 15, but my dad thinks I was 16. We spent a year playing tournaments across Europe, so we stayed home for the next year to work on our bodies and develop our character on the court. We’ll try to play a little bit against each other over the weekend.
After a few tries, I beat him 6-2. He was not very happy as he did not play well. He made it this far with lots of mistakes.
You have most of your success on a clay court, but the Laver Cup is indoors on a hard court. How will you adapt?
My kind of game is better for clay. The way I hit the ball with a good amount of topspin. It is a heavy ball that bounces off a clay court. But let me not forget that I grew up playing hard court indoors for half a year because Norway is a cold country.
Your Laver Cup teammates will be among the best in the world. If you could take one stroke from Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini, what would it be?
On behalf of Medvedev, I would love to return to his service. The backhand with Zverev is very good. I think Tsitsipas has great hand skills over the net and great volleys.
It’s tough with Rublev and Berrettini because they have lethal forehands, but I’m going with Rublev’s forehand and Berrettini’s wicked slice on the backhand side. Then I’ve covered it.
No, I’m going to serve Berrettini. Then I can leave the piece to myself.
What is your hometown, Snaroya, most famous for other than you?
It is by the sea and very nice and quiet. Oslo Airport used to be a kilometer away from where I grew up. They moved it outside Oslo the year I was born, but they kept the runway there as a landmark. When it comes to sports, all kids play football in summer and hockey in winter. And they go boating in the summer. It is also known for tennis as my dad used to play.
If you could have dinner with a famous person, who would it be?
I would say Canadian singer The Weeknd. He’s an artist I’ve listened to a lot and really like. He’s a star around the world now, but when I started listening to him he was more anonymous, a little darker than he is now. If I had been at that dinner, I would have been quite star-struck, but it would have been nice to meet him one day.
Have you set any goals for this year?
It is difficult to set goals based on numbers. At the start of the season, I told myself that if I could finish this year in the top 20 it would be a good year. Now I am in top 10.
But it’s more important to finish the top 10 of the year, not just join for a week and then leave. The result at the end of the year is a really big achievement.
