1 day ago
NEW YORK — The forged of “MJ the Musical” paid tribute to one other music legend in the audience Thursday evening. 

They serenaded Grammy Award-winning celebrity Stevie Wonder, who took in the musical to have a good time turning 72 simply final week. 

He spent a while with the forged, who all seemed thrilled together with his go to. 

“MJ the Musical” has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, together with finest musical. 

