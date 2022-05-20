Cast of "MJ the Musical" sings "Happy Birthday" to Stevie Wonder in audience

Cast of "MJ the Musical" sings "Glad Birthday" to Stevie Wonder in audience



NEW YORK — The forged of “MJ the Musical” paid tribute to one other music legend in the audience Thursday evening.

They serenaded Grammy Award-winning celebrity Stevie Wonder, who took in the musical to have a good time turning 72 simply final week.

He spent a while with the forged, who all seemed thrilled together with his go to.

“MJ the Musical” has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, together with finest musical.

