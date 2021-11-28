Casteism did not end even after 75 years of independence, Supreme Court made strict remarks

Regarding the violence caused by casteism, the Supreme Court said that even after 75 years of independence, this problem has not ended and it is the right time when people reject such crimes and protest strongly. The SC, while delivering its verdict on a bunch of petitions filed in a case related to honor killings in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh, said it would issue several directions to the authorities before taking stringent measures to stop the honor killings. has done Those instructions should be implemented without further delay.

In this case, three people including a woman had died. The court said that the society is still fanatical because of caste-based practices. This also obstructs the right to equality given in the constitution. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said, “Two youths and a woman were attacked and murdered for about 12 hours on charges of violating caste social norms. These episodes of caste-motivated violence in the country demonstrate the fact that casteism has not ended even after 75 years of independence.

The Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court’s decision to acquit the 23 accused in the case in view of the ambiguity in their identities and convictions. Referring to the aspect of protection of witnesses, the bench said that 12 prosecution witnesses in the case turned hostile.

“Even if the witnesses have turned hostile, but if they are natural and independent witnesses and they have no reason to implicate the accused by lying, their evidence could have been accepted,” the court said. The top court said that the right to testify in courts in a free and fair manner without any coercion and intimidation is “still under serious attack” and if one is unable to testify in courts due to threats or other coercion, it There is a clear violation of rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution.

The Bench said, “The right to guarantee of life to the people of this country includes the right to live in a society which is free from crime and fear. Witnesses have the right to testify in courts without any fear or coercion.”

The bench said that one of the main reasons for the witnesses turning hostile is that they are not given proper protection by the state. This is a “bitter truth”, especially in cases where the accused are influential people and are tried for heinous crimes and they try to intimidate or intimidate witnesses.

Referring to an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, the bench said, “This unfortunate position persists as the government has not taken any protective measure to ensure the safety of these witnesses, commonly known as ‘witness protection’. I am known.” The bench said that as the guardian of its citizens, the government has to ensure that any witness can safely depose the truth during the trial.

